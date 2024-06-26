Health Tech Company Significo Acquires Bunch, an AI Leadership Coach App

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Significo, a custom software development company, has acquired Bunch, an AI leadership coach app, increasing its AI, coaching, data, and psychology expertise.





As the nature of work changes more rapidly than ever, the alignment between Significo’s mission to build technology that makes healthcare more human and Bunch’s mission to democratize professional growth is more important than ever.

The acquisition allows Significo to help Bunch mitigate two of the most significant threats to workplace well-being in the coming decade: work-related stress and its adverse effects on mental health. At the same time, Bunch brings a team of experienced psychologists, data scientists, engineers, and designers to Significo.

Significo builds evidence-based mobile apps and software solutions that empower people to make positive changes in their health and wellbeing, improve their health outcomes and lower the cost of care.

“With the addition of Bunch, we’re expanding our in-house capabilities to build people-first experiences that drive engagement and improve people’s health journeys, whether that’s at home or in the workplace,” said Dr. Rick McCartney, CEO and co-founder of Significo.

“With Significo, we share a belief in the power of technology to empower people in managing their own lives and wellbeing,” said Darja Gutnick and Anthony Reo, Co-Founders of Bunch. “We’re thrilled to be joining a team with so much talent and expertise in turning meaningful ideas into impact at scale.”

Bunch’s AI leadership coach helps leaders improve critical skills in as little as two minutes a day by fitting hyper-actionable learning into idle moments in their busy schedules. Through the powerful and scalable combination of expert content, psychology and AI, Bunch is making professional growth personalized and accessible for every single professional. This expertise aligns with Significo’s behavioral change and health management tools, which rely on expert clinical and medical advice as well as data to continuously personalize, optimize, and adapt to patients’ and users’ needs.

