Health Tech Company Intelligencia AI Appoints Scientific Advisory Board Chair

Pharmaceutical industry leader, Névine Zariffa, to assume new leadership role

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading healthcare technology company Intelligencia AI™ recently appointed pharmaceutical industry leader Névine Zariffa as its Scientific Advisory Board Chair. Formalizing the Scientific Advisory Board demonstrates the company’s investment in growth and signals the next chapter of maturity for the 2017 New York-founded company.





With its deeply curated scientific data assets and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, Intelligencia AI is transforming the biopharmaceutical industry’s approach to assess the probability of technical and regulatory success (PTRS) of drugs in development to drive more efficient clinical development and business decisions.

In her new role, Ms. Zariffa will provide strategic guidance on the company’s product development roadmap while leading and coordinating the activities of the other accomplished leaders of the Scientific Advisory Board.

“Ms. Zariffa’s deep clinical development expertise coupled with her inquisitive approach towards industry needs and innovation make her the ideal candidate for this new role. She’s been a trusted advisor since 2021 and will continue to support our growth,” stated CEO and Co-founder, Dimitrios Skaltsas.

With her 25-year career in the pharmaceutical industry in the fields of biostatistics and data science, Ms. Zariffa brings extensive experience across all phases of drug development to Intelligencia AI. Most recently she served as the Senior Vice President of Biometrics and Information Sciences at AstraZeneca (AZ) where she was a core member of Governance and guided executives on R&D investment decisions. While at AZ, she also led its Enterprise Data and Analytics Program. During her career, she has made critical contributions to the development of over 200 drug projects across various therapeutic areas. Ms. Zariffa currently serves as a strategic advisor to select clients and continues to shape large data-oriented scientific consortia.

“I’m honored to lead the very accomplished group of scientific advisors as we work together to grow Intelligencia AI’s impact on the industry. The company’s rigorous approach to creating foundational data assets and algorithms makes them a unique partner for anyone who believes there is more work to do in order to accelerate new medicines to patients,” shared Ms. Zariffa.

To learn more about the Scientific Advisory Board and Intelligencia AI, please visit www.intelligencia.ai.

About Intelligencia AI

Founded in 2017, Intelligencia AI™ is at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence (AI) and expertly curated scientific data to the drug development process to reduce risk and increase the probability of success. Its flagship SaaS-based solution, Intelligencia Portfolio Optimizer™, provides data and actionable insights to reduce bias when evaluating the probability of technical and regulatory success (PTRS) and phase transitions for programs in clinical development at critical points in the drug development process. Intelligencia AI is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Athens, Greece, and employs a global, interdisciplinary and growing team of more than 100 professionals.

Contacts

Alexandra Ferraro, Marketing Manager



alexandra.ferraro@intelligencia.ai

561-716-1062