Health for Mankind Company Launches DIABIMETRICS™, A Bold Step Towards Revolutionizing Diabetes Management and Eliminating Health Disparities

DIABIMETRICS™ utilizes advanced algorithms and real-time data to develop personalized diabetes care plans, specifically addressing the high diabetes rates among African American, Hispanic, and Native American communities. These groups face a diabetes prevalence rate nearly double that of white Americans, contributing significantly to the annual diabetes-related healthcare costs of over $420 billion in the U.S. DIABIMETRICS™ is designed with user-friendliness in mind, ensuring seamless integration with wearable devices and health apps. It supports a holistic management approach that respects the diverse health profiles and cultural backgrounds of its users.

“Our mission with DIABIMETRICS™ is to provide a comprehensive solution that meets the broad needs of the population while focusing on communities suffering from longstanding health disparities,” said Dr Uchenna Onyeachom, Founder and CEO. “This technology is meticulously crafted to enhance diabetes care quality for these individuals, empowering them to enjoy healthier, more active lives.”

Key features of DIABIMETRICS™ include:

Monitoring of glucose levels and HbA1C

Virtual Coaching

Culturally tailored dietary guidance

Support for medication adherence

Remote patient monitoring

Predictive analytics to identify individuals at risk of complication for proactive health management

Data sharing capabilities through its platform to aid healthcare providers in informed decision-making about patient care

“With Diabimetrics™, we aim to significantly reduce the incidence and severity of diabetes-related complications from leg amputations to strokes in communities disproportionately affected by these conditions,” the company explains. “Our advanced algorithm will be capable of identifying individuals at high risk, enabling earlier intervention. Diabimetrics™ is more than a management tool; it represents a crucial stride towards equalizing diabetes outcomes. Through this platform, healthcare providers can make data-driven decisions, potentially saving up to $7,900 per patient annually by reducing hospital visits and managing diabetes more effectively.”

ABOUT HEALTH FOR MANKIND COMPANY

Health for Mankind Company is a leading digital health company that champions a novel approach to diabetes management, specifically tailored to meet the needs of minority communities disproportionately impacted by this chronic condition. We place a strong emphasis on preventing severe complications such as limb amputation, heart failure, renal disease, and vision loss, which disproportionately affect these groups.

To learn more about the solution visit our website www.healthformankind.com or to schedule a demo.

