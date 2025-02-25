Health Care Originals Named KingsCrowd “Top Deal” and Raises $1.6M Round from Institutional & Retail Investors

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Care Originals (HCO), a healthtech company pioneering AI-powered respiratory care, has been named a “Top Deal” by KingsCrowd, the leading research, and analytics for private market deals. With a 4.7/5.0 score, investing arm KingsCrowd Capital also joined venture investors Safar Partners, Cranberry Capital, and Simon School Venture Fund in the deal.

Health Care Originals Co-founder & CEO Sharon Samjitsingh, a lifelong asthma sufferer who has faced five near-fatal attacks, started HCO to give 690M+ sufferers of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease always-on, personalized care.

HCO’s wearables use acoustic technology and AI-driven edge computing to continuously track deep organ sounds, detecting early signs of respiratory distress often months before an attack occurs. Among users, 100% report better sleep, 90% report reduced wheezing, and two-thirds experience zero asthma attacks within six months.

KingsCrowd’s “top deal” designation highlights HCO’s exceptional progress for a seed-stage company: $5.5M in contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR), near-term profitability, and a robust IP portfolio of 14 granted and 10 pending patents.

“HCO presents a compelling investment opportunity with impressive financial growth projections and a clear path to profitability,” states KingsCrowd’s investment memo. “We are excited to join Health Care Originals on its journey to becoming a leader in respiratory care.”

The general public can participate in HCO’s investment round through Wefunder, a leading platform for crowdfunding. HCO has raised $400K from more than 250 investors through the platform, in addition to $1.2 million raised from Safar Partners and other institutional investors.

Sharon said "We’re honored to be named a KingsCrowd Top Deal and welcome KingsCrowd Capital as an investor. Our mission is to help the world breathe easier. We invite investors to join us as we scale and seize this massive market opportunity."

To invest in HCO’s AI-powered respiratory platform and stay updated on their journey, visit wefunder.com/hco. Investments range from $100 up to $500,000 or more. The investment opportunity is available for a limited time only.

About Health Care Originals

Health Care Originals (HCO) is a venture-backed health tech company revolutionizing respiratory care with its AI-powered platform and wearable technology. By leveraging advanced acoustics to monitor deep organ sounds and transforming proprietary data into actionable insights, HCO is improving outcomes for patients with asthma and COPD while reducing healthcare costs.

For more information, visit www.healthcareoriginals.com or wefunder.com/hco.

