Health Care Originals Acquires Dawn Health’s Virtual Care Platform, Paving the Way for Insurance-Covered Access to Respiratory Care Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Health Care Originals (HCO), a leading pulmonary care innovator, has announced the strategic acquisition of Dawn Health’s virtual care platform. Founded with the mission to democratize high-quality sleep care, Dawn Health has spent years growing its footprint with leading health plans and serving thousands of patients. The acquisition enables HCO to broaden its healthcare service offerings across the United States with insurance-based reimbursement for critical chronic conditions.





“Dawn Health’s clinical infrastructure and national presence create a symbiotic environment for HCO to expand its healthcare solutions on a national scale,” said Rahul Shivkumar, former CEO of Dawn Health. “While Dawn Health will no longer offer sleep care services, the acquisition allows HCO to advance its mission of delivering personalized, game-changing respiratory care, that include clinically-proven improvements in sleep, to a larger demographic.”

Aligned Missions Create a Strong Strategic Fit

Both companies have prioritized accessible, affordable healthcare services. Dawn Health, known for its sleep care innovations, will be seamlessly integrated into HCO’s existing platforms to optimize respiratory therapy patient outcomes. This cohesive integration will offer added value to healthcare providers, insurance companies, and most importantly, patients.

Sharon Samjitsingh, CEO of Health Care Originals, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal to revolutionize the status quo in the respiratory sector, a field often overlooked despite its critical importance. The goal here is to accelerate the deployment of our clinically efficacious Nightingale virtual care to benefit the 40 million Americans suffering from asthma or COPD.”

Acknowledgments

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our investors and the community for their unwavering support over the years,” said Shivkumar. “Our shared progress wouldn’t have been possible without their belief in our mission and capabilities.”

Samjitsingh added, “The faith and dedication of the Dawn Health team make this acquisition not just an operational move but a testament to our aligned vision. We look forward to accelerating access to our evidence-based Nightingale service, making the lives of millions more of our members immeasurably better.”

