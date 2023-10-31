Headspace Unveils Refreshed Brand as Company Expands Offerings for Lifelong Mental Health Support

On-demand mental health care app Ginger rebrands as Headspace Care as company continues to expand access to affordable, effective mental health care

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headspace (formerly known as Headspace Health), the provider of the world’s most accessible, comprehensive mental health platform, today unveiled the unification of its products and services under a single brand. Effective today, the company’s solutions will be unified under the Headspace brand portfolio, including the Ginger app, now rebranded as Headspace Care.









Since its inception over a decade ago, Headspace has proven its ability to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and to drive engagement through its approachable brand. The Headspace app has been downloaded by over 100 million people globally, with a 60+ NPS and partnerships with iconic brands like Starbucks, Sesame Workshop, Netflix, Nike and Star Wars. 73% of the company’s enterprise clients cite the Headspace brand as a key driver of employee adoption.

“In mental health care, strong brand engagement is the first step to generating better outcomes and reducing costs,” said Christine Evans, president, Headspace. “Expanding the Headspace brand across our full portfolio of content, programs, and services is a powerful catalyst to reduce stigma and guide our members towards a lifelong journey of better mental health.”

This brand refresh comes at a pivotal moment as Headspace evolves and strengthens its product offerings to support the growing mental health and wellbeing needs of people around the world. This includes:

A streamlined care experience – Beginning today, Ginger members can update their Ginger app (available on iOS and Android) to get access to the newly branded Headspace Care app, a reimagined experience for mental health coaching, therapy, and psychiatry support.

– Beginning today, Ginger members can update their Ginger app (available on iOS and Android) to get access to the newly branded Headspace Care app, a reimagined experience for mental health coaching, therapy, and psychiatry support. New therapeutic content – This fall, Headspace will roll out new guided programs to help members improve their sleep and physiological stress. These programs, which are grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques, build upon Headspace’s library of evidence-based mindfulness and meditation content.

– This fall, Headspace will roll out new guided programs to help members improve their sleep and physiological stress. These programs, which are grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques, build upon Headspace’s library of evidence-based mindfulness and meditation content. A single app experience – Beginning in January 2024, enterprise clients who’ve purchased Headspace’s upgraded offering will be able to provide their employees access to a single destination for end-to-end mental health support, including mindfulness resources, 1:1 mental health coaching, therapy and psychiatry, as well as work-life services. This experience will also be available to members that have access to Headspace through select health plans and navigation partners, including Accolade, Virgin Pulse and Quantum Health.

“So much of our mental health care system is siloed and episodic, leaving those seeking help with the added challenge of figuring out the type of care they need, what providers are available, let alone where they can turn for everyday support,” said Leslie Witt, chief product and design officer, Headspace. “Our goal is to alleviate that burden by creating a seamless, highly personalized spectrum of care – with care concierge services available 24/7 – so people can access in-the-moment mental health care that’s tailored to them, no matter where they are on their journey, or how acute their needs.”

Headspace’s full suite of enterprise offerings, inclusive of mental health coaching, therapy, psychiatry, work-life services and mindfulness content, see engagement rates five to 10 times higher than traditional EAP programs. To learn more about Headspace’s solutions for organizations of all sizes, visit organizations.headspace.com.

About Headspace

Headspace is your lifelong guide to better mental health. We make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their background or experience. Through our flagship Headspace app, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement and focus exercises. Our enterprise offerings combine this experience with a human-centered model of care, with coaching, therapy, psychiatry and EAP services under one roof. Our team of experts ranges from mental health clinicians to Emmy award-winning producers and data scientists, working together as one to help millions of people around the world be healthier and more productive. To learn more, please visit headspace.com.

