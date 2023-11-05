HDR TV Black Friday Deals (2023): Best Early Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL, VIZIO & onn. QLED, OLED, 120Hz & More Smart TV Savings Compared by Retail Egg

The best early HDR TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top savings on 80, 75, 65, 55, 50 & 43 inch HDR smart TVs





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2023 sales researchers have reviewed the latest early HDR TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the latest deals on OLED, QLED, LED, Mini-LED, 120Hz and more HDR smart TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and more top-rated brands. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Best HDR TV Deals:

Best Smart TV Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full range of deals at Walmart right now. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology has revolutionized the television industry, enhancing the viewing experience by delivering superior contrast and vibrant colors. HDR TVs utilize an expanded range of brightness levels to provide deeper blacks and brighter whites, resulting in an image that is closer to real-world visual perception. Additionally, HDR content sources, such as streaming platforms and Ultra HD Blu-rays, have become more prevalent, further driving the demand for HDR-compatible displays.

When considering an HDR TV purchase, it is essential to evaluate key factors. Display technologies, including OLED and QLED, offer distinct advantages in terms of contrast and color accuracy. Furthermore, the level of peak brightness, measured in nits, impacts the HDR performance. The integration of Dolby Vision or HDR10+ can significantly enhance the content viewing experience.

Black Friday 2023, set to occur on November 24 this year, marks a highly anticipated shopping event for consumers seeking remarkable deals and discounts. Among the myriad of products in focus, the High Dynamic Range (HDR) television category stands out as a prime attraction.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)