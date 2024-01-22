Home Business Wire HDI Announces 2024 IT Service Management Courses, Curriculum Created to Educate the...
HDI Announces 2024 IT Service Management Courses, Curriculum Created to Educate the Technical Support and Service Management Industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announces the 2024 technical support and service management courses. The curriculum has been created to educate technical support and service management professionals looking to advance their knowledge, skills and career.


HDI offers 20 highly interactive courses including:

  • Artificial Intelligence in the Support Organization
  • Change Management Principles
  • Experience Essentials
  • Experience Foundation
  • Experience Practitioner
  • Foundations in Service and Support Metrics
  • HDI Desktop Advanced Support Technician
  • HDI Desktop Support Manager
  • HDI Customer Service Representative
  • HDI Support Center Analyst
  • HDI Support Center Director
  • HDI Support Center Manager
  • HDI Support Center Team Lead
  • Incident Management Principles
  • ITIL® 4 Foundation
  • KCS Foundation
  • KCS Principles
  • Problem Management Principles
  • Service Level Management Principles
  • Troubleshooting and Problem-Solving Bootcamp

Courses are available via on-demand and live virtual instruction. Customized content and private group training is also available. Select courses offer industry certification.

According to HDI’s research, “The State of Technical Support in 2023,” after onboarding, only about 40% of support staff get 10 days or more of formal training each year.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, HDI, said, “With a long average tenure and given the rapid changes constantly taking place in the world of technology and technical support, it’s critical for support center managers to receive ongoing training and education. Our courses can help prepare technical support and service management professionals with the vital information they need to perform their daily tasks today and throughout their career.”

Learn more about the HDI technical support and service management courses here.

For inquiries regarding the private group training, contact Todd Piccuillo at Todd.Piccuillo@informa.com.

About HDI

For more than 35 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

