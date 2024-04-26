HCLTech Reports FY24 Revenue of $13.3 Billion, up 5.4% YoY

Well positioned to capitalize with its AI-led propositions, global delivery model and ideal mix of technology services and products

The company reported full year revenue of $13.3 billion, up 5.4% YoY. Digital Services revenue grew by 5.3% (CC) and now contributes to 37.3% of IT Services revenue. HCLSoftware’s Annual Recurring Revenue came in at $1.02 billion. During FY24, the company won 73 large deals – 36 in Services and 37 in Software – that translated into TCV (new deal wins) of $9.76 billion, up 10% YoY.

For the quarter, revenue came in at $3.43 billion, up 6% YoY. HCLTech won 21 large deals – 13 in Services and eight in Software, with a TCV of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

In terms of geographies, Americas was the fastest growing region with 6.8% YoY (CC) growth followed by Europe, which grew by 5.5% YoY (CC).

Industry vertical growth was led by Financial Services and Telecommunications, Media, Publishing & Entertainment. While Financial Services grew at 12.1% YoY CC for the full year, the Telecommunications, Media, Publishing & Entertainment vertical recorded 39.2% growth (YoY) during the quarter.

The company announced a dividend of ₹18/share for the quarter, bringing the total to ₹52/share for FY24.

HCLTech’s total people count at the end of the quarter stood at 227,481. The company hired a total of 12,141 freshers during the full year. LTM attrition further moderated to 12.4% from 19.5%.

“HCLTech continues to lead the industry in FY24 with good USD revenue growth of 5.4% YoY during challenging times through our strong commitment to our clients and our people. More importantly, we have translated this growth into even higher value creation for our shareholders with our OCF (operating cashflow) coming at $2,711 million, up 21.6% YoY and FCF (free cashflow) at $2,584 million, up 27.7% YoY. As we look ahead, global enterprise technology spend will only grow with adoption of AI. We are well positioned to capitalize with our AI-led propositions, global delivery model and ideal mix of technology services and products,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

For FY25, the company has given a guidance of 3%-5% revenue growth YoY (CC) and EBIT margin at 18%-19%.

“HCLTech’s FY24 performance underlines the resilience of our business model with revenue at ₹109,913 crore, growing 8.3%. We delivered this industry-leading growth with EBIT at ₹20,027 crore, up 8.4%. Net Income (NI) for the year came in at ₹15,702 crore, up 5.7%, translating to an EPS of ₹57.86,” added Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, HCLTech.

HCLTech is witnessing strong growth in cloud and cybersecurity. AI and GenAI are key areas of focus and the company recently launched HCLTech AI Force, an innovative GenAI platform that accelerates time-to-value by transforming the software development and engineering lifecycle, delivering greater productivity, improved quality and faster release timelines. It is system agnostic and offers a highly customizable suite of GenAI-based solutions that inject intelligence into software development and engineering workflows to improve efficiency and developer experience.

Among the select GenAI deals that HCLTech won in the quarter are:

A US-based biopharmaceutical company selected HCLTech to leverage GenAI and data engineering to automate the extraction of structured and unstructured data from diverse sources.

A US-based financial services provider selected HCLTech to migrate its existing machine learning models to new-age GenAI platforms for greater agility, improvement and innovation in service delivery.

HCLTech was recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024. Other key recognitions that HCLTech received in Q4 FY24 are:

Rated AA in the MSCI ESG ratings for the second consecutive year

Included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the second year in a row

Rated as the fastest-growing IT services brand with 15.9% YoY growth in brand value among the top 10 IT companies globally, as per the 2024 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 Report.

