HCLTech launches Climate Action Grant in Americas

Commits $5 million over five years to support NGOs focused on replicable, sustainable and scalable projects to address climate change

NOIDA, India & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSR—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today launched the HCLTech Grant in the Americas program. The program will provide grants to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) combating climate change and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity across the Americas.





The HCLTech Grant program has been supporting India-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for the last eight years and is now being launched in the Americas to empower NGOs and further scale their grassroots innovation in climate action.

HCLTech has committed $5 million over five years for the program. Every year, three NGOs with innovative and sustainable projects will be selected through a rigorous screening process to receive grants totaling $1 million. One NGO will receive $500,000, while two others will receive $250,000 each.

“We are deeply committed to our sustainability goals and believe that collective effort is required to combat the challenge of climate change. Through this program, we aim to accelerate innovation in climate projects and build a sustainable planet. Our ambition is to identify organizations that are truly making an impact at the grassroots and help them scale their unique projects,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech.

Eligible NGOs from the following 10 countries are invited to apply for this edition of the grant: the US, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Brazil, Panama, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. HCLTech will host a series of regional virtual roundtables to raise awareness of the program among NGOs and guide them through the application process. HCLTech has built a reliable approach and a strategic alliance with a leading global consulting company for screening and shortlisting grantees. This collaboration guarantees a framework for impartial and detailed technical advisory that encompasses every step of the selection process, from meticulous applicant screening through selection committee nominations to the final designation of grantees.

HCLTech has a sharp focus on sustainability. The company is committed to becoming net zero by 2040 and reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. Since the baseline year of FY20, the company has reduced per capita scope 1 and 2 emissions by 22%. It is the first India-headquartered IT services company to join the Water Resilience Coalition and endorse the CEO Water Mandate. Several global agencies, including MSCI, S&P and Sustainalytics have recognized its sustainability achievements.

HCLFoundation delivers the corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda of HCLTech in India, which has impacted more than 5.5 million lives, saved 57.9 billion liters of water, and afforested 66,000+ acres of land with 1.45 million saplings through a cumulative investment of $150 million over a decade. Its HCLTech Grant initiative has supported India-based NGOs since 2016 for projects across the themes of environment, healthcare and education and has invested nearly $16 million in projects to assist the marginalized, isolated, underserved, or those living in underdeveloped rural communities. The HCLTech Grant has been recognized as one of India’s largest grant programs, impacting over 27,000 villages across 22 states, benefiting more than 5 million people, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

Globally, HCLTech has collaborated with some of the most well-known non-profits to help scale their impact, including Feeding America, the European Food Banks Federation, Girl Up, One Tree Planted, the UpLink Innovation Platform of the World Economic Forum, and many others.

For more information on HCLTech’s Climate Action Grant for the Americas, please visit the following webpage: – https://americas-grant.hcltech.com/

