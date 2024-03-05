Home Business Wire HCLTech Launches AI Force to Accelerate Time-to-Value in Software Development and Engineering...
HCLTech Launches AI Force to Accelerate Time-to-Value in Software Development and Engineering Lifecycle

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIHCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of HCLTech AI Force, an innovative GenAI platform that accelerates time-to-value by transforming the software development and engineering lifecycle, delivering greater productivity, improved quality and faster release timelines.


The patented GenAI platform is built on Azure OpenAI and can be integrated with Microsoft GitHub Copilot, but is system agnostic. It offers a highly customizable suite of GenAI-based solutions that inject intelligence into every aspect of software development and engineering workflows to improve efficiency and developer experience.

“We take great pride in spearheading the art of possible in AI and are thrilled to unveil this exciting innovation,” said Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech. “This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes.”

Prioritizing responsible AI adoption, HCLTech AI Force integrates robust security and governance measures, fostering secure innovation and growth at scale.

With its full-stack application development and engineering expertise and decades of experience in AI, HCLTech is helping clients unlock the best value out of GenAI, from chip development to cloud and business process optimization.

To learn more about HCLTech AI Force, visit hcltech.com/ai-force.

