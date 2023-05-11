HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra Honored with Kellogg School of Management’s Schaffner Award for her Contribution to the Society

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced that its Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, has been honored with the Schaffner Award by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. The Schaffner Award is presented to Kellogg leaders who have made significant contributions to society and have exemplified the school’s values through their professional achievements.





Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, is a businesswoman and a philanthropist. She is the Chairperson of HCLTech and responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership to the company.

Roshni serves as a trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation, which has established some of India’s leading universities and schools. Roshni is also the Chairperson and driving force behind VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for the economically underserved, meritorious, rural students of Uttar Pradesh, and has been working towards nurturing future leaders who can be catalysts of change for their communities, villages and the nation at large. Furthermore, Nadar Malhotra founded and serves as trustee of The Habitats Trust, an initiative to protect and conserve India’s natural habitats and indigenous flora and fauna.

“My gratitude to Kellogg extends far beyond this award. It was here that I had a learning of many firsts—be it international finance, social entrepreneurship or management communication—that continue to shape me professionally today. I look forward to how I can be more involved with Kellogg in the future,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

“At Kellogg, we prize collaboration, creativity and a commitment to excellence, and Roshni is a beacon of these qualities,” said Francesca Cornelli, dean of the Kellogg School of Management. “Roshni’s pioneering vision and commitment to societal impact have driven powerful results for many communities. I am so pleased to present her with this award in recognition of her achievements and in gratitude for her ongoing dedication to the Kellogg community.”

The award is given in memory of Joseph Schaffner (1848-1918), whose visionary conviction that “higher education and culture could help the practical person deal more intelligently with the problems of commerce” was instrumental in creating what is now Kellogg, one of the world’s leading business schools.

