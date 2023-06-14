HCLTech and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Boost Innovation and Adoption of Generative AI

HCLTech will train more than 18,000 experts to help businesses implement Google Cloud’s generative AI models and capabilities

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions powered by Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies.

HCLTech is actively using Google Cloud’s large language models (LLMs) to develop generative AI capabilities for its clients across three core domains: industries, enterprise functions, innovation and technology modernization. HCLTech’s AI platforms and solutions will utilize Google Cloud’s full suite of enterprise generative AI products and services, including Vertex AI, Generative AI Studio, Model Garden and Generative AI App Builder, along with the underlying LLMs that power these Google Cloud AI innovations.

HCLTech will establish a Google Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) to develop joint solutions that will enable clients to unlock the value of data and realize the full potential of generative AI. The GenAI CoE will draw from AI expertise embedded in HCLTech Cloud Native Labs in London, Dallas and Noida (India).

In addition, HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, plans to accelerate its own digital transformation by adopting Google Workspace, Duet AI for Google Workspace and Developers, and is deploying Vertex AI for improving customer success and customer support for its clients.

“Generative AI will usher in a new era of innovation across industries. This presents an opportunity for enterprises to double down on digital transformation. I am excited about expanding our partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises accelerate responsible adoption of GenAI,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize a wide variety of business processes and even transform entire industries,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud. “These new investments and resources from HCLTech will help enterprises more quickly implement, scale and capture value from generative AI and help them transform their businesses in bold and responsible ways.”

HCLTech will continue to help clients accelerate their digital transformations by bringing Google Cloud’s leading technologies to large-scale organizations around the world. Through this expanded partnership, HCLTech will rapidly train more than 18,000 people on Google Cloud generative AI technologies and innovate new solutions to help businesses improve efficiency, enhance employee experiences and maximize value from their business data.

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimization. Leveraging strategic partnerships with Google and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.

To learn more about our unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities, visit hcltech.com/ai

Contacts

For further details, please contact:

Michelle Rico, Americas



michelle.rico@hcl.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA



elka.ghudial@hcl.com

James Galvin, ANZ



james.galvin@hcl.com

Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC



devneeta.p@hcl.com