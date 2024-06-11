HCLTech and apoBank Deepen Partnership

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudManagedServices—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), Germany’s largest cooperative primary bank, has expanded its strategic partnership with HCLTech.





HCLTech will accompany apoBank with an outcome-oriented managed services model that delivers resilient, scalable, high quality and compliant Digital Foundation services, enabling apoBank to deliver fast and secured banking services to its customers.

“At apoBank, we welcome the expansion of our partnership with HCLTech. In addition to world-class capabilities in IT infrastructure and Cloud managed services, HCLTech has extensive Avaloq expertise and deep understanding of apoBank. This makes HCLTech the ideal partner for apoBank. In this respect, it was a logical step to consolidate the IT services with HCLTech,” said Thomas Runge, COO and Member of Executive Board, apoBank.

“apoBank became a HCLTech client in 2021 through a partnership in application services. The new contract will result in a significant expansion in the relationship. We look forward to working with apoBank to help them serve their customers by leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of managed infrastructure and cloud services and our longstanding experience with Avaloq,” said Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCLTech.

HCLTech is a strategic partner of Avaloq, a leading provider of banking technology and services, and has strong expertise with Avaloq’s core banking system. In 2022, HCLTech acquired Swiss company Confinale, a digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq implementation partner.

Contacts

HCLTech

Meenakshi Benjwal, Americas



meenakshi.benjwal@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA



elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, ANZ



james.galvin@hcltech.com

Siddhartha Bhatnagar, India



bhatnagars@hcltech.com