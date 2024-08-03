Home Business Wire HCLSoftware Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Innovation and Growth
HCLSoftware Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Innovation and Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalyticsHCLSoftware is delighted to announce the celebration of its 5th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving digital transformation for clients worldwide.


Since our inception, HCLSoftware has grown tremendously, touching various sectors with innovative software solutions and an advanced Digital Transformation vision into what is known as the Digital+ Economy, considering the opportunity for businesses worldwide. Our success over these past five years is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our talented team and the trust of our valued customers.

As HCLSoftware recently turned five years old in the software arena, achieving significant milestones and a relevant position, we recently launched six customer-centric software themes based on understanding the challenges companies face in today’s dynamic environment.

1. Business & Industry Applications

2. Intelligent Automation

3. Total Experience

4. Data & Analytics

5. Cybersecurity

6. Specialized & Niche Products

Reflecting on Our Achievements

In just half a decade, HCLSoftware has evolved into a powerhouse of innovation, bringing forth products and services that are reshaping industries and setting new standards. Our software solutions have empowered organizations to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Looking Forward to the Future

While we take pride in our accomplishments, our gaze is firmly set on the future. HCLSoftware is committed to continuing its trajectory of growth and innovation, exploring new technologies, and expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Quote from Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer

“Our focus has always been on creating meaningful impact through innovative software solutions,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer of HCLSoftware. “Over the past five years, we’ve grown tremendously, thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our valued customers. Here’s to many more years of success and collaboration.”

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech) that develops, markets, sells, and supports over 30 product families in the areas of Digital & Industry Applications, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Total experience, and Intelligent Operations. Our mission is to drive ultimate customer success, fueling the Digital+ Economy.

For more information about HCLSoftware, visit www.hcl-software.com.

Media contact – Vidanshu Parashar, Email – vidanshu.parashar@hcl-software.com

