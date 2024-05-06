Home Business Wire Hayward Cuts Ribbon on Hayward Hub DFW
Hayward Cuts Ribbon on Hayward Hub DFW

The new center will serve as the company’s customer hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, providing training and service support to customers in a key pool market

CARROLLTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leaders from Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today cut the ribbon on the Hayward Hub in Dallas-Fort Worth (Hayward Hub DFW). The building will serve as a gathering place for the company’s employees and customers in a key market.




Hayward’s Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer John Collins joined the company’s Texas-based team and customers to cut the ribbon on the new nearly 4,000-square foot training center.

Texas, specifically the Dallas-Fort Worth area is a key market in the pool industry, and we’re excited to open this new location, the first of its kind for our company, that we hope will serve as a gathering place and knowledge base for our customers,” Collins said. “Today, so many features of the pool are easy to operate from an app, and our technology is built with the people who install and use it in mind. At the Hayward Hub DFW, our customers will experience and be trained on Hayward’s latest technology, and we’ll be able to get direct feedback from this group of customers.”

The Hayward Hub will host regular classes for customers in the region who want to learn more about the company’s products and build their familiarity with them. Customers in the area will benefit from Hayward Hub DFW, which will also be available to host events for the company and its key customers, and carry an inventory of commonly requested parts, helping to improve parts availability for warranty service in the area.

According to Pool Magazine, 13% of homes in the Dallas Fort Worth area have residential pools. That figure puts Dallas in the top 10 of the nation’s 30 largest cities when measured by the number of residential pools.

Customers can check out the latest class schedule and sign up here.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

