Hayden AI Wins Funding for Second International Deployment in Competitive European AI Challenge

Company will receive EU funding to conduct vision AI pilot in Portugal

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics, has won the EIT AI Transatlantic Award, a competitive award for start-ups offering AI solutions to improve safety, transport reliability, and sustainability in Europe conducted by the EIT AI Community and the EIT Silicon Valley Hub. Hayden AI will use award funding to conduct a proof-of-concept automated bus stop enforcement pilot with the city of Braga, Portugal.





The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) is funded by the European Commission of the European Union and is Europe’s premier organization for connecting technology innovators with government agencies.

“Winning the Transatlantic AI Award and securing funding from the European Union for our second international pilot shows that there is demand for our vision AI solutions in Europe,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “Our mobile perception platform is trusted by government agencies in the United States to make roads safer, public transport more reliable, and cities more sustainable. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to bring our technology to Europe.”

The EIT AI Transatlantic Award marks both Hayden AI’s second international deployment and second international award. In January, Hayden AI announced its first international deployment in a pilot project with Gdańsk, Poland. In November 2023, the company won first place in the Optimizing Urban Transport category at the Urban Tech Challengers competition in Warsaw, Poland.

Hayden AI is the US market leader in mobile automated bus lane enforcement and bus stop enforcement, with hundreds of bus-mounted, AI-powered camera systems installed on transit buses across the country. In New York City, where Hayden AI equipment is installed on Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) buses, transit speeds have increased by as much as 36% and collisions have decreased by as much as 34% on streets with transit routes utilizing this technology.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

Contacts

Jenna Fortunati



jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai