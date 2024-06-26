Hayden AI Wins AI Breakthrough Award For Second Consecutive Year

Leading mobile vision AI company awarded again with computer vision innovation award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics, has been announced as the winner of the Computer Vision Innovation Award by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards. This is the second consecutive year that Hayden AI’s mobile vision AI platform has been recognized by Tech Breakthrough, demonstrating the company’s success in using vision AI and edge processing to help cities and transit agencies improve road safety, sustainability, and transportation accessibility.





“Winning this award two years in a row is a testament to how groundbreaking our vision AI platform is. Our technology gives cities situational awareness and a deeper level of insight from aggregated, real-time data, transforming how they manage infrastructure and plan for the future,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “We are proud of the transformative impact our vision AI platform is having on urban mobility and city management across the country.”

Now in its seventh year, Tech Breakthrough’s annual AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the field of artificial intelligence. Hayden AI was selected among several high-profile companies and startups including OpenAI, Microsoft, Bosch, Attentive, Qualcomm, Glowforge, Palo Alto Networks, SoftBank Robotics, Deloitte, Honeywell, and Mercedes Benz.

Hayden AI has installed hundreds of AI-powered, mobile perception systems on transit buses and municipal vehicles throughout the country for automated bus lane, bus stop, bike lane, and double parking enforcement. This technology is proven to help reduce vehicle collisions, improve bus speeds, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re revolutionizing how cities solve problems and plan for the future. Our market-leading vision AI and geospatial data collection platform provides comprehensive smart city intelligence, giving cities actionable insights and situational awareness on transportation efficiency, road safety, and public services. With our advanced AI algorithms and data analytics capabilities, cities across the globe use Hayden AI’s platform to transform how they manage infrastructure assets. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

Contacts

Jenna Fortunati



jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai