Hayden AI Partners with ZTM Gdańsk for Automated Bus Lane and Bus Stop Enforcement Pilot

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics, has signed a contract with ZTM Gdańsk for an automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement pilot. The partnership is Hayden AI’s first international deployment, making Gdańsk, Poland the first city outside the United States to test the company’s state-of-the-art vision AI platform.





“We are thrilled to partner with Gdańsk on this pilot,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “We’ve proven in the United States that our technology makes roads safer and public transit more reliable, accessible, and sustainable. It’s an honor to use our technology to achieve those same outcomes for people in Gdańsk, and hopefully soon across Europe.”

Similar to Hayden AI’s domestic deployments, the ZTM Gdańsk pilot involves surveying the occupancy of bus lanes and bus stop bays on selected ZTM routes through the use of Hayden AI camera systems installed on a bus. The equipment was installed in December 2023 and is currently undergoing calibration tests.

Hayden AI is the United States market leader in mobile automated bus lane enforcement and bus stop enforcement, with hundreds of bus-mounted, AI-powered camera systems installed on transit buses across the country. In New York City, where Hayden AI equipment is installed on Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) buses, transit speeds have increased by as much as 40% and collisions have decreased by as much as 34% on streets with transit routes utilizing this technology.

In addition to New York’s MTA, Hayden AI currently works with the transit agencies in Washington, DC; Los Angeles; and Oakland, California. The company has conducted successful pilots with transit agencies in Philadelphia and Santa Monica.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

