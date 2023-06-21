Hayden AI Awarded “Best Overall Computer Vision Company” in 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards

Leading artificial intelligence company recognized for excellence in computer vision technology

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Best Overall Computer Vision Company in the 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards. A panel of judges selected Hayden AI out of 3,000 nominations from all over the world.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our patented mobile perception technology,” said Chris Carson, CEO and co-founder of Hayden AI. “Deriving insights from image data is one of the biggest – and most important — challenges in geospatial mapping today, especially in helping cities become more sustainable and efficient. We’re thrilled that our innovative platform was recognized for excellence in computer vision.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards aim to acknowledge the most exceptional companies, services, and products in the field of artificial intelligence by evaluating their innovative solutions to complex problems. Hayden AI was chosen from an impressive list of top companies and startups, including industry giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, Bosch, Attentive, Qualcomm, Glowforge, Palo Alto Networks, SoftBank Robotics, Deloitte, Honeywell, and Mercedes Benz.

Hayden AI has installed more than 650 AI-powered perception systems throughout the country deployed to enhance mobility by improving service, safety, and sustainability. Hayden AI’s platform uses computer vision and deep learning to collect and analyze geospatial and image data at the edge to help build tools like digital twins. These accurate, real-time virtual replicas of the physical environment can assist organizations in maintaining assets and aligning projects to reach goals like improved sustainability.

About Hayden AI

We’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenna Fortunati



Hayden AI



jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai

203.507.6503

Michelle Bolden



10 to 1 Public Relations



michelle@10to1pr.com

480.363.5733