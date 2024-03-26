Hayden AI and Snapper Services Partner to Enhance Public Transit Data Analysis

International partnership unites two leading transit technology companies; Hayden AI to exhibit at Intertraffic Amsterdam

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a global leader in vision AI and spatial analytics, and Snapper Services, creators of the Mosaiq Transit Intelligence Suite, today announced a new partnership to enhance data analysis for public transport providers. By leveraging Hayden AI’s mobile perception platform installed on buses for transit zone enforcement and Mosaiq Insights, Snapper’s industry-leading analytics platform, the partnership will unlock insights for transit agencies from new and existing data sources.





Both companies specialize in delivering actionable data intelligence for transport authorities. Hayden AI’s vision AI platform is installed on hundreds of transit buses for automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement. The platform has demonstrated success in improving road safety, transit reliability, transportation accessibility for people with disabilities, and sustainability. Snapper’s Mosaiq platform is utilized by transport providers globally to understand trends impacting punctuality and service delivery. Together, the companies will offer robust data analyses for transit agencies in one package.

“Hayden AI’s vision AI platform gives transit agencies a highly location-accurate understanding of where illegal parking obstructions of bus lanes and bus stops occur. We’re excited to take that understanding a level deeper with Mosaiq’s analysis tools,” said Chris Carson, founder and CEO of Hayden AI. “Through this partnership, we can show our customers how illegal parking events impact transit service – and how changes in driver behavior resulting in fewer illegal parking events improves service reliability and road safety.”

“Mosaiq Insights does the heavy lifting to analyze on-time performance, then presents it back in intuitive dashboards to help transit authorities and operators pinpoint the highest priority areas for improvement in their network. Mosaiq makes it easy for transit authorities and operators to understand where delays and early running are happening. By partnering with Hayden AI, we are empowering analysts to discover why those delays are occurring, so they can take meaningful steps to improve the passenger experience” said Miki Szikszai, CEO of Snapper Services.

Hayden AI will demo their technology platform at Intertraffic Amsterdam from April 16 – 19. Attendees and media representatives can learn more about Snapper and Hayden AI’s partnership at Hayden AI’s booth (#5.203).

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and geospatial analytics. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

About Snapper Services: Snapper’s vision is to enable excellent public transit experiences that accelerate the journey to a more sustainable world. Snapper’s Mosaiq platform is a comprehensive Transit Intelligence Suite that enables transit authorities and operators worldwide to easily understand and improve the performance of their public transit networks. Learn more at www.mosaiq.co

Contacts

Jenna Fortunati: jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai

Rosie Moon: snapper@8020comms.com