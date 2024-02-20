Hayden AI and LYT Partner to Deliver Real-time Technology Solutions for Public Transit

Collaboration between Hayden AI’s real-time location accuracy and LYT’s transit signal priority platform to enhance public transit reliability and experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two leading AI companies, Hayden AI, a provider of vision AI and spatial analytics technologies, and LYT, a provider of intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, today announced a partnership designed to holistically enhance public transportation. The companies seek to combine the real-time data and location accuracy applications of Hayden AI’s bus-mounted vision AI platform and LYT’s transit signal priority system to create technology solutions that help transit agencies improve road safety, on-time bus performance, and accessibility – several key factors for riders when choosing public transit.

Hayden AI’s automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement platform is installed on hundreds of transit buses across the country to improve road safety, transit reliability, transportation accessibility for people with disabilities, and sustainability. LYT.transit, LYT’s transit signal priority solution, uses cloud technology powered by AI and edge processing to successfully time traffic signals so that transit buses regularly receive green lights at intersections while minimally disrupting the normal flow of traffic.

“Our customers value the high level of precision that our vision AI platform offers, and so we are thrilled to work with LYT to unlock more benefits from our technology for transit agencies,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “Transit zone enforcement and transit signal priority are two powerful tools to improve transit service for riders. We’re looking forward to making a more robust suite of transit technology solutions available for customers.”

“Accurate real-time location data is essential to the effectiveness of our transit signal priority platform. Working with Hayden AI will open up even greater efficiency improvements for our transit agency customers,” said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT.

Both companies have a track record of delivering transit reliability and safety improvements in cities across the United States. In New York City, where Hayden AI technology is installed on Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses, transit speeds have increased by as much as 36% on certain routes and vehicle collisions have decreased by 20% on average on streets with transit routes using this technology. In Portland, OR, TriMet’s FX2 Route experienced a 70% reduction in signal delay and a 13.2% savings on fuel costs when using LYT.transit.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and geospatial analytics. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at hayden.ai.

About LYT: LYT is an intelligent connected traffic technology provider that offers a cloud-based platform that orchestrates today’s Intelligent Transportation Systems. LYT’s AI-powered machine learning technology enables a suite of transit signal priority and emergency vehicle preemption solutions that utilize pre-existing vehicle tracking sensors and city communication networks to dynamically adjust the phase and timing of traffic signals to provide sufficient green clearance time while minimally impacting cross traffic. LYT is headquartered in Silicon Valley and serves municipalities across the US and Canada. Learn more at LYT.ai.

Contacts

Hayden AI



Jenna Fortunati



jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai

LYT



John Richard



jspr561@gmail.com