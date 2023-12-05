Havoc Robotics Concludes Most Successful Season of National Havoc Robot League (NHRL); Hosts Havoc-All Star Invitational

Top STEM YouTubers and Creators gather in Norwalk to vie for title of Havoc All-Stars Champion

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Havoc Robot League (NHRL) announced today its Invitational, Havoc All-Stars, featuring three thrilling nights of robot combat and challenges showcasing past, present and future NHRL stars. The event, taking place on December 5th, 6th, and 7th, will be broadcasted live on NHRL’s YouTube channel here from 7:00-10:00 PM EST each night.





The tournament will showcase 12 robots in each of the three weight classes—3lb, 12lb, and 30lb—competing for the prestigious title of inaugural Havoc All-Stars champion. The tournament will also feature five of the largest science and engineering creators on YouTube, who will compete in challenges throughout the three-night event.

Creators William Osman, the Backyard Scientist, and Allen Pan, with support from heavyweight World Champ Aren Hill, will build and fight a brand new 30lb robot. Meanwhile, Peter Sripol and Emily The Engineer will compete in a Havoc Academy challenge, providing them with robot components from the Havoc Academy Crash Course to build and battle whatever robot they desire. Over three nights, NHRL will showcase their journey from concept and design to finished builds.

NHRL recently celebrated its world championship tournament on November 11th. Over 1,000 bots competed this season for one of just 72 slots, with qualifiers battling through the bracket to win a cash prize and their share of $1,000,000 in grants awarded to STEM organizations, supporting education, workforce development, and next-generation engineering across the country. A fantastic season ended with incredible fights in front of a packed house, with Booty Brigade (3lb), Full Court (12lb) and Emulsifier (30lb) crowned the 2023 World Champions that night.

This marks the conclusion of the most successful season for the world’s largest series of robot combat tournaments—NHRL has seen a 13,000% increase in its total audience across platforms, surpassing 400 million views on social media, and selling thousands of live event tickets in 2023. NHRL has taken the world by storm this past year, featured on The TODAY Show and Sports Business Journal, and the sport is booming with exponential growth popularizing across the nation. Capitalizing on this success, the executive team plans to expand the league nationwide.

Kelly Biderman, CEO of Havoc Robotics says, “I’m so excited to see the massive growth this season, reflecting all the hard work our collective teams have put in to grow a new iSports category. Our growing community of engineers, STEM leaders, and fans are clamoring for more. I can’t wait to expand our league to bring robot combat nationwide in 2024.”

Tune in here Dec. 5-7 to Havoc All-Stars. For further information, contact academy@nhrl.io.

About Havoc Robotics

The National Havoc Robot League (NHRL) is the world’s largest series of robot combat tournaments. With a mission to promote, educate, and discover the next generation of STEM leaders, the NHRL combines groundbreaking technology, off-the-wall ideas, and ingenious engineering to develop a new category of intellectual and innovative sports (iSports). Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, the NHRL currently hosts seven tournaments that gather and reward thousands of competitors and fans from around the world. The NHRL is a subsidiary of Havoc Robotics Inc. To learn more visit, https://nhrl.io.

