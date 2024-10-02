Haut.AI Patents “Skin Atlas”, Revolutionary Facial Image Anonymization Technology That Protects Privacy In Facial Image Analysis

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haut.AI, a global leader in advanced skin analysis technology, announces the granting of a United States patent for its groundbreaking “Skin Atlas” system. This innovative technology, the first of its kind, anonymizes facial images by removing all personal identifiers and non-skin-related data, ensuring privacy and security while maintaining the integrity of skin analysis. The patent represents a significant advancement in both e-commerce and clinical skin analysis, offering unprecedented privacy protection without compromising analytical accuracy.









Haut.AI’s technology utilizes artificial intelligence to deliver detailed skin analysis and personalized skincare recommendations. The process begins when consumers capture facial images. These images are then securely sent to the cloud, where Haut.AI’s proprietary anonymization method strips away all personal identifiers and non-skin-related data, leaving only essential skin pixels for analysis. The anonymized photos are then analyzed to generate personalized skincare product recommendations, completing the secure and user-friendly experience.

The patented “Skin Atlas” system works through several advanced steps to uphold stringent data privacy standards. It starts by identifying facial keypoints to standardize the image, followed by separating the skin pixels from non-skin elements like hair, eyes, and background. The system then generates photo-realistic skin patterns to fill in the gaps, creating a fully anonymized image. By creating these photorealistic textures, “Skin Atlas” ensures that the anonymized images remain natural-looking, without introducing any distortions that could interfere with the accuracy of the skin analysis by AI systems. Traditional anonymization methods often lack this capability, as they typically use elements like black bars to cover the eyes or mouth, which lead to artifacts and inaccuracies during AI processing due to unnatural boundaries and harsh transitions.

“Our ‘Skin Atlas’ technology empowers users to confidently share their images, knowing their personal information is fully protected,” said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO of Haut.AI. “We believe this innovation will revolutionize digital skin diagnostics, offering more secure and precise solutions for both users and professionals.”

This new technology is poised to impact various sectors. In clinical settings, Haut.AI’s “Skin Atlas” enhances participant privacy while delivering accurate skin assessments. In e-commerce, it enables personalized product recommendations without compromising user data. By prioritizing privacy and setting new standards in skin analysis, Haut.AI fosters trust and confidence in digital skincare tools.

About Haut.AI: Haut.AI is a leading AI company specializing in hyper-personalized beauty experiences, partnering with industry leaders like Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário.

