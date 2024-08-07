Haul and Transflo Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Fleet Compliance and Efficiency

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Offer Comprehensive Compliance Solutions for Transportation and Logistics Companies





TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haul, a leading provider of innovative compliance solutions for the transportation industry, and Transflo, a premier provider of telematics, document management, and workflow automation solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership and formal reseller agreement aimed at enhancing fleet compliance and operational efficiency for transportation and logistics companies nationwide.

This partnership combines Haul’s expertise in regulatory compliance and safety management with Transflo’s cutting-edge technology in telematics and data analytics. Transflo’s 65,000 fleet customers can take advantage of significant discounts on the Haul platform, which manages compliance requirements, tracks and analyzes fleet performance, and ensures adherence to industry regulations.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Compliance Management: The solution will enable fleet operators to easily manage and monitor compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, reducing the risk of violations and penalties. Real-Time Data Analytics: Fleet managers will have access to real-time data and insights, allowing for more informed decision-making and fleet operations. Streamlined Workflow: The partnership will streamline document management and workflow processes, improving efficiency and reducing administrative burdens for fleet operators. Improved Safety and Performance: By leveraging the combined strengths of Haul and Transflo, fleets will benefit from improved safety protocols and performance metrics, leading to safer and more efficient operations.

“We are excited to partner with Transflo to deliver a comprehensive compliance solution that meets the evolving needs of the transportation industry,” said Tim Henry, CEO of Haul. “This collaboration will empower fleet operators with the tools and insights they need to stay compliant, improve safety, and enhance operational efficiency.”

“I talk with customers every week who have a lot on their plate to manage a fleet successfully and profitably,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. “By partnering with Haul, we will help make fleet operators’ lives easier every day with insights on compliance, safety, workflows, and more.”

For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your fleet, please visit https://www.haulcompliance.com/transflo or contact hello@haulcompliance.com

About Haul

With Haul, fleets receive a platform that centralizes the management of their fleet compliance, maintenance and safety. Through Haul’s platform and integrations with FMCSA, ELD, cameras and more, Haul provides a unified view of a fleet’s driver, vehicle and equipment compliance, safety performance and advanced analytics and tooling to help fleets remedy issues quickly across their drivers, vehicles, and equipment.

About Transflo

Transflo is a premier provider of telematics, document management, and workflow automation solutions for the transportation industry. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, Transflo delivers cutting-edge technology to help fleet operators improve efficiency, safety, and compliance.

