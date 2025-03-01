Hasbro Unveils All-New Toy Brand, Nano-mals, Electronic Interactive Pets That Encourage Nurture Play, Sensory Play and Self-expression

Toy Fair® 2025 Attendees Can Get a First Look at the Nano-mals Product Lineup at Hasbro Booth #3435

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, a leading games, IP, and toy company, kicks off the North American International Toy Fair® in New York (March 1-4, 2025) by unveiling the magical new toy brand, Nano-mals, where handheld tech play meets nurture, sensory play and self-expression. These mini electronic companions, which double as interactive fidget toys, are pocket-sized and fit in the palm of your hand. They will squeak, giggle, and purr when you show them love by filling up their digital heart meter. Launching in Fall 2025, the mini friends are the cutest new must-have tech pet companions, with eight adorable pets in the line to collect and connect.

Nurture and sensory play are key components of the Nano-mals play experience, encouraging kids to learn how to care for these cute handheld pets to identify their needs. Each Nano-mals pal features over 70 sounds, lights and reactions, and comes with a textured outfit for added sensory play that snaps on and off with a satisfying sound. Kids can mix and match outfits with other Nano-mals pets to create their own unique styles. Additionally, each pet includes a portable keychain for on-the-go play, perfect for clipping onto backpacks, bags or belts, so the fun travels wherever you go. Nano-mals can even interact with each other: place two or more Nano-mals figures in front of each other to connect and discover more fun reactions, lights and sounds.

“This Toy Fair is particularly special as we officially unveil Nano-mals to the world,” says Tim Kilpin, Hasbro’s President of Toys, Games, Licensing and Entertainment. “Through this exciting introduction, we’re presenting tactile and nurture play with overall captivating interactive pets. We can’t wait for kids to connect with their new best friends.”

The vibrant and adorably aesthetic Nano-mals product line was designed with inspiration from trends in consumer electronics. Each trendy pet features a uniquely textured outfit that can be mixed and matched for fun, cool and stylish looks: Strawberry Cow with Mint Tracksuit, Highland Cow with Tuxedo, Blue Kitty with Teal Mermaid Tail, Calico Kitty with Purple Iridescent Skirt, White Unicorn with Ombre Skirt, Midnight Unicorn with Yellow Mermaid Tail, Narwhal with Puffy Vest and Red Panda with Rocker Jacket. Nano-mals make perfect gifts for kids who love animal toys and interactive pets; they are affordable companions to collect and connect!

Nano-mals figures launch Fall 2025 (8/1/25) at major retailers at SRP $19.99 (each sold separately). You can download official images and other product assets HERE. Stay tuned this summer for more exciting news from the brand leading up to the retail launch. You can also find the brand on social media @nanomalsofficial on Facebook, @nanomals on Instagram and @nanomals on TikTok.

