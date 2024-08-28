Hasbro to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference

Fireside Chat to be Webcast Live

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s Chief Executive Officer and Gina Goetter, Hasbro’s Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 12:30 PM Eastern time.





Presentation times are subject to change. Please contact the conference host firm for additional details.

The webcast will be available on Hasbro’s Investor Relations home page at https://investor.hasbro.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and the exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

