Harvard Business Review Announces Speaker Lineup for November ‘Future of Business’ Virtual Conference

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Sodexo CEO Sophie Bellon, Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good, and Hyundai North America CEO José Muñoz will be among the speakers at the November 9 event


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard Business Review will be hosting its second virtual Future of Business conference on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Future of Business will convene global leaders and industry experts to explore new thinking on the issues that are top of mind for every leader today—from generative AI to hybrid workplaces. Hosted by HBR’s editors, the all-virtual program will feature live interviews with top CEOs and mini-masterclasses from leading thinkers on innovation, leadership, and crisis management.

Confirmed speakers include:

Sophie Bellon, chair and CEO, Sodexo – Accelerating Transformation in a Global Business

Prithwiraj Choudhury, professor, Harvard Business School – Success Strategies for Hybrid and Work-from-Anywhere Teams

Frances Frei, professor, Harvard Business School, and co-author, Move Fast and Fix Things – How to Solve Any Problem Quickly

Lynn Good, chair, president, and CEO, Duke Energy – The Clean Energy Transition

Jensen Huang, founder, president, and CEO, NVIDIA – A New Computing Era

Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI – The Generative AI Revolution

Andrew McAfee, principal research scientist, MIT Sloan, and author, The Geek Way – How Geeks Hacked Leadership

Rita McGrath, professor, Columbia Business School – Competitive Advantage Now

José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America and president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company – Spearheading EV Innovation

Lynn Perry Wooten, president, Simmons University – Leading Through Uncertainty

The conference pre-party session and midday break will feature George 2.0, a DJ and host who has performed with singer Janelle Monáe, among other artists.

For the agenda and to learn more about ticket options, visit the Future of Business event site.

Media who would like to cover the event should contact Amy Poftak at apoftak@hbr.org.

About Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review is the leading destination for smart management thinking. Through its flagship magazine, nine international licensed editions, books from Harvard Business Review Press, and digital content and tools published on HBR.org, Harvard Business Review provides professionals around the world with rigorous insights and best practices to lead themselves and their organizations more effectively and to make a positive impact.

Contacts

Amy Poftak

apoftak@hbr.org

