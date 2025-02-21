Hartford HealthCare and K Health Partner To Re-imagine Primary Care Delivery

New era of 24/7 Personalized Primary Care

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hartford HealthCare and K Health are working together to transform the way health care is delivered. The partnership will redefine how communities in Connecticut access primary care, delivered through advanced clinical AI. Hartford HealthCare is one of Connecticut’s largest health systems with 500 locations spanning 185 towns and cities.

Together with K Health, Hartford HealthCare is announcing the April 1 launch of HHC 24/7, a new virtual health platform powered by K Health, designed to provide access to world-class primary care anytime, anywhere. This innovative service brings comprehensive, personalized primary care directly to patients anytime and anywhere, ensuring that care fits seamlessly into their lives. HHC 24/7 redefines patient-centered care, making it easier than ever to connect with the best healthcare professionals- any time.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we are achieving together. This is about world-class care and ensuring everyone has access to the best care available. Our partnership with K Health helps make this happen,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President & CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

“Our focus has always been on putting patients first — we are patient driven and deeply committed to meeting their needs. We need to meet people where they are and with the level of concierge support they want, all while fully integrating highest quality of care. The provider has every resource of Hartford Healthcare at their disposal.”

This service will be fully integrated with Hartford HealthCare, ensuring the expanded access to longitudinal care with HHC 24/7 is coordinated and connected to the care patients receive across the Hartford HealthCare ecosystem. With HHC 24/7, patients will have on-demand, and same- day appointment access to clinicians covering a broad range of acute, chronic and preventative medical care needs.

“K Health is the first company to build clinical grade AI into a system of care delivery, changing the paradigm on access, quality and costs of healthcare,” said Ran Shaul, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer of K Health.

K Health is the only company that has developed peer-reviewed, clinical-grade AI for primary care. With AI Provider Mode, clinicians practicing on HHC 24/7 will use K’s co-pilot to transform the primary care visit. Using K’s AI Agent architecture, patients are taken through a high-quality and personalized MedicalChat investigation that is grounded in relevant medical history from the EMR. Clinicians using AI Provider Mode receive a synthesis of the MedicalChat investigation at the point of care, coupled with patient insights, enabling them to make individualized diagnosis and treatment decisions.

“Partnering with Hartford HealthCare allows us to offer millions of people in Connecticut access to personalized medicine that is integrated into a world class health system.”

"The time has come for clinical grade AI to be used in the core of primary care medicine. Hartford HealthCare’s ability to prove this out in Connecticut will be consequential across the US and globally," said Allon Bloch, co-founder and CEO, K Health.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 44,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond—enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals—including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and three community hospitals—to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

We touch the lives of nearly 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through our unique Institute Model—bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology & kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all our hospitals—making us one of the safest healthcare systems in the country.

Join us on our journey to reimagine healthcare. Visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through our newsletters and social media.

About K Health:

K Health is the leading clinical AI company in primary care. Its suite of clinical AI agents enable both online and brick-and-mortar primary care delivery. K Health partners with Cedars-Sinai, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hartford HealthCare, and other leading systems to create 24/7 access to high-quality primary care. K Health was founded in 2016, has raised over $400M from leading investors, and is headquartered in New York City. Notable investors include Valor Equity Partners, Claure Group, Mangrove Capital Partners, 14W, Notable Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Max Ventures, and other strategic healthcare partners. For more information, please visit www.khealth.com.

