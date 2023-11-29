Harpak-ULMA Announces New FR 400 TWIN Flow Wrapper

Compact High-Output Horizontal Wrapper Delivers Exceptional Throughput

The unique space-saving design of the innovative high-output horizontal wrapper makes it ideal for facilities with limited floor space or those seeking to expand packaging throughput in existing production environments. The FR 400 TWIN delivers two fully functional FR 400 horizontal flow-wrap machines within the footprint of a single legacy line, effectively doubling throughput within the existing physical constraints of a single, stand-alone flow-wrap installation. Moreover, it delivers up to 700 PPM, or 70 meters per minute of film speed per lane, depending on product size/characteristics, for up to 1400 ppm.

While utilizing a shared frame and HMI for centralized control, the machines are designed for full independent operation — enabling the lines to continue running separately — regardless of the operational status of the other. The user-friendly interface of the FR 400 TWIN simplifies setup, operation, and maintenance so operators can quickly switch between different product configurations. The FR 400 TWIN, built with high-quality materials and components, is engineered to withstand the rigors of continuous production and ensure a long service life and minimal downtime.

“The FR 400 TWIN demonstrates ULMA’s dedication to innovation and a commitment to advancing efficient, effective, highly performant packaging solutions,” said Josh Becker, Bakery Segment Manager at Harpak-ULMA.

“For high-capacity snack, bar, cookie, bakery, or confectionary operations seeking to efficiently scale production throughput sans physical plant expansions, the innovative, compact, high-performance FR 400 TWIN horizontal wrapper should be very attractive.”

Becker explained that efficiency is a keynote of the FR 400 TWIN — enabling producers to scale effectively without a one-to-one operator relationship. “Mirroring the FR 400 TWIN delivers four machines but requires only one operator. The labor savings is obvious — as well as the realization of redundant line capabilities.”

The introduction of the FR 400 T is another example of ULMA’s dedication to innovative packaging concepts and designs.

For more information, visit https://www.harpak-ulma.com/equipment/fr-400-twin — or experience a live demonstration at one of Harpak-ULMA’s Customer Experience Centers in Boston, Atlanta, or Costa Mesa, Calif. Call (508) 884-2500 to make arrangements.

Visit Harpak-ULMA at booth BC40109 for the annual IPPE January show from Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Harpak-ULMA

Harpak-ULMA is the North American arm of ULMA, a $1B industry leader in complete packaging line solutions for Food, Medical, Bakery, and Industrial products. Harpak-ULMA provides smart, connected packaging systems utilizing Rockwell Automation’s controls and information platforms to deliver greater efficiency, uptime, and throughput, as well as better package quality and reduced waste. Well-designed, reliable solutions reduce customers’ total cost of ownership, help them overcome the challenges of an aging and evolving workforce, and improve control of maintenance expenses with competitive parts sourcing. In addition to offering ULMA primary packaging systems and comprehensive automation solutions, Harpak-ULMA is the exclusive North American distributor of G. Mondini tray sealers. Harpak-ULMA joined the Rockwell Automation Partner Network in 2018 as part of its initiative to build and deploy smart, connected packaging solutions.

