Harmons Grocery Brings Fresh Insights to its Shelves with Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Harmons, a Utah-based upscale supermarket chain, leverages Domo to provide real-time insights into all the company’s data across sales, operations and marketing.





Starting as a single fruit stand in 1932, Harmons Grocery now has more than 4,000 employees and 20 stores located throughout Utah and offers hundreds of thousands of products for their customers. Harmons supplies conventional items on its shelves and is also well-known for its fresh-made products and specialty items.

Before Domo, Harmons struggled with an inefficient reporting process, making it difficult for employees to use data to make decisions about staffing and products. In addition, capturing data and running reports were both difficult and time-consuming, leaving store managers unequipped to make accurate decisions and instead defaulting to inaccurate prior year data and numbers.

Integrating all their disparate sales, operations and marketing systems into Domo’s single, easy-to-use and powerful cloud-based platform, Harmon’s can now track sales, expenses, staffing and more into a single source of truth. This in turn helps Harmons keep its shelves stocked with fresh, quality foods and have the real-time insights needed to ensure the best shopping experience for customers.

“We have over a million rows of data coming in every day, and having Domo helps us easily process that information and make it approachable for all our users,” said Lexi Allsop, director of analytics at Harmons Grocery. “Our teams now have the tools they need to effectively manage their business instead of feeling like they have to guess all the time.”

Since implementing Domo, more than 1,000 users across the company, ranging from the CEO to frontline managers, can instantly access data for any item, as well as collect data from across the organization to understand how its promotions and staffing impact sales on a minute-to-minute basis. In addition, with Domo, Harmons can ensure it offers the right items at the right time without creating food waste.

“As a huge fan of the grocer myself, it’s amazing to see how Harmons put data to work and drove store impact from Day 1 with Domo,” said Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at Domo. “This is the power of the Domo platform. Domo lets you leverage, extend, take action and automate those actions on your corporate data — all while applying AI securely, transparently and with the proper permissions. With Domo, Harmons is able to better understand the trends in its data so it can offer the freshest foods and best shopping experience to its customers, each and every day.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Harmons Grocery are using Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com