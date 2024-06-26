Harmonic Security Announces New Board Member

Bain Capital CISO, Mark Sutton, to Help Shape Product and Go to Market Efforts

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harmonic Security has today announced the appointment of Mark Sutton to its Board of Directors. Mark is a Managing Director and the Chief Information Security Officer at Bain Capital.





Harmonic provides data protection for the GenAI era, giving security teams the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labelling and complex rules. Earlier this year, the company was named as a finalist in the RSA Innovation Sandbox competition.

“The addition of Mark to the team is an absolute game changer,” said Harmonic Security’s CEO, Alastair Paterson. “Mark is the rarest of CISOs; he uniquely understands the technical nuances, operational implications and go-to-market considerations of cyber security solutions. His broad and extensive experience both as a practitioner building robust programs and as an advisor make him a formidable asset as a board member. Mark fully understands the growing challenges CISOs face today, and his insight and guidance will be huge for us.”

Mark Sutton said: “Alastair and the team are building something special with Harmonic in a space that craves innovation. Over the past decade, I’ve been fortunate enough to have a front seat to some of the most innovative cybersecurity developments. However, innovation in data security has been limited.”

Sutton continues: “In a hyper-competitive world, experience and background go a long way. Alastair’s background from Digital Shadows gives them the experience to move quickly. This team knows what it takes to build a product and bring it to market and I’m excited to be a part of the journey.”

About Harmonic

Harmonic Security gives security teams the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labeling and complex rules. Our pre-trained data protection models enable secure innovation through user education and gentle nudges.

Recognized as an RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist in 2024, Harmonic Security redefines data protection for the GenAI era.

For more information, visit https://www.harmonic.security/

