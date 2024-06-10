Harmonic, Backed by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Announces Development of Mathematical Superintelligence Platform

AI Model Designed to Guarantee Accuracy & Avoid Hallucinations

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harmonic, an artificial intelligence platform backed by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, announced progress in its development of Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI). Rooted in mathematics and designed with verifiable reasoning abilities, MSI guarantees accuracy and eliminates hallucinations commonly found in other AI systems.





“As artificial intelligence systems continue to grow in scale and become an integral part of our daily lives, it’s critical the next generation of models are truthful,” said Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Harmonic. “MSI is based on mathematics, which provides a guaranteed basis for accuracy and therefore eliminates the hallucinations found in other AI systems.”

Harmonic verifies the accuracy of mathematical proofs through the functional programming language Lean, and has achieved an 83% success rate in the MiniF2F validation benchmark when aided with computer algebra systems.

“MSI will play a critical role in any industry where safety is paramount, including aerospace, automotive, and medical technology,” said Tudor Achim, Co-Founder and CEO of Harmonic. “In addition, we look forward to providing early access to our technology to students and researchers to accelerate advancement in mathematics, science, and engineering.”

Harmonic is led by CEO Tudor Achim, who has extensive machine learning and software engineering experience previously as Co-Founder and CTO of Helm.ai. Before founding Helm.ai, Tudor was a PhD candidate in Computer Science at Stanford University.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, an artificial intelligence company founded in 2023, is backed by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and led by CEO Tudor Achim. It is developing Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI), the next generation of artificial intelligence which is rooted in mathematics and which guarantees accuracy and eliminates hallucinations. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

