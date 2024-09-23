Harmonic Announces Series A Funding Round To Accelerate Development of Mathematical Superintelligence

Sequoia Capital, with significant participation from Index Ventures, leads $75 million funding round at $325M valuation

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harmonic, the artificial intelligence platform leading the development of Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI), announces a $75 million Series A funding round at a $325 million post-money valuation led by Sequoia Capital, with significant participation by Index Ventures and additional backing from Jasper Lau’s Era Funds, GreatPoint Ventures, DST Global partners, Nikesh Arora, and Jared Leto.





This funding will fuel Harmonic’s rapid growth as the leader in developing MSI, the first AI with mathematical capabilities superior to that of humans.

MSI solves limitations commonly found in other AI systems by:

eliminating hallucinations through its use of formal verification, and overcoming the data wall via self-play and synthetic data

Harmonic’s state-of-the-art mathematics model Aristotle achieves 90% on MiniF2F, the leading formal mathematics benchmark. Future applications include software engineering, industrial design and medical technology.

“We believe that mathematical superintelligence is the next frontier in AI,” said Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Harmonic. “We’re excited to partner with Sequoia, Index, and many other great investors to accelerate the advent of AI models that are accurate and truth-seeking.”

“The research community has begun to realize mathematics is one of the missing links to superintelligence,” said Tudor Achim, Co-Founder and CEO of Harmonic. “Harmonic is leading these developments while simultaneously solving limitations commonly found in other AI models. We’re grateful to our many partners who are helping fuel these advances.”

“We’re on the precipice of incredible change in the field of mathematics. AI will accelerate our mathematical capabilities and open a new field of applications for consumers, developers, and businesses. Harmonic is pioneering MSI and assembling an incredible team of researchers, engineers, and mathematicians working closely together on this important undertaking. We’re excited to partner with Tudor and Vlad and lead Harmonic’s Series A,” said Andrew Reed, Partner at Sequoia.

Sequoia partner Andrew Reed will join Harmonic’s board, and Index Ventures partner Jan Hammer will join as an observer.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, an artificial intelligence company founded in 2023, is backed by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and led by CEO Tudor Achim. It is developing Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI), the next generation of artificial intelligence which is rooted in mathematics and which guarantees accuracy and eliminates hallucinations. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

For more information about Harmonic, please visit: https://harmonic.fun

