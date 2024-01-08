HARMAN Transforming the In-Cabin Experience Boosted by Samsung Synergies and Dynamic New Industry Collaborations

Expansive lineup of new Ready products and partners delivers consumer experiences at automotive grade





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2024 – HARMAN today unveiled the expansion of its Ready product portfolio, highlighted by ongoing work with Samsung and close collaboration with industry-leading companies. This latest evolution of HARMAN’s road-ready product lineup emphasizes connectivity and cohesion by infusing new technologies with third-party solutions to create consumer experiences at automotive grade that raise the bar for what we expect from our vehicles today and tomorrow.

In an era marked by radical technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations, HARMAN and Samsung share a commitment to delivering impactful in-car experiences and leading the industry forward. This collaboration has emerged as a significant driving force within the sector, focusing on consumer needs and accelerating advancements in what the in-cabin experience can be for both drivers and passengers.

“HARMAN’s growing synergies with Samsung have been as transformative as the changes we’ve witnessed across the automotive landscape. Our unique blend of experience — Samsung’s leading consumer technology portfolio together with HARMAN’s unrivaled automotive expertise — allows us to predict change sooner, build solutions faster, and help consumers receive the same high caliber experience in their vehicles that they are accustomed to getting from their other devices,” said Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive at HARMAN International. “As the industry continues to be disrupted by technologies like advanced connectivity, artificial intelligence, and electrification, the winners will be those who can harness these forces into heightened in-cabin experiences. Together, HARMAN and Samsung will help our customers capitalize on the opportunities that come with this transformation.”

Driving the Industry Forward, Together

The active HARMAN Automotive and Samsung relationship is delivering innovative new products and experiences for the car cabin. Together, HARMAN and Samsung thoughtfully pull relevant consumer technology innovations — such as industry-leading displays powered by Samsung Neo QLED — into the automotive environment. HARMAN has also placed further focus on partnering with like-minded companies, like Gentherm and Cisco, to extend the capabilities and connectivity of its products, allowing automakers to deliver more impactful experiences to consumers.

HARMAN is also working with preeminent business consulting and services firms that understand the automotive industry’s transformation at a deep level. Together, they are helping OEMs through this paradigm shift, enabling delivery of modern features and services, while maximizing revenue streams. Focused on helping OEMs future-proof vehicle architectures and shorten the time it takes to bring new solutions to market, with the seamless updates and lifetime connectivity of HARMAN’s Ready Upgrade, better experiences become possible. OEMs gain efficiency, boost business value and can continue to delight customers.

Through this unique, blended expertise and a consistently expanding partner network, HARMAN is distinctively able to create rich, relevant products across the entire automotive ecosystem and deliver on its Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade. value proposition.

Category-Defining Products Featuring Samsung’s Proven Technology

New additions to the Ready product portfolio combine the power of HARMAN and Samsung to enhance safety, personalization and sustainability for automakers and consumers. This includes the use of Samsung technology in HARMAN’s new Ready Connect TCU product portfolio, the Ready Vision and Ready Display products powered by Samsung Neo QLED, the Ready Upgrade Advanced with Samsung Exynos processor that powers consumer experiences, and collaboration to develop vital and stress-sensing technology for the Ready Care in-cabin monitoring product. Across the growing portfolio, HARMAN’s new products leverage Samsung’s consumer electronics innovations offering seamlessly integrated and richer in-cabin experiences.

Maximizing Industry Relationships to Create Cohesive Consumer Experiences

From integrations with popular consumer apps like ChargePoint in the HARMAN Ignite Store, to collaborations with global automotive suppliers including Gentherm and Adient that enhance the value proposition of Ready Care and SeatSonic, HARMAN is committed to working alongside leaders across the automotive and technology industries to enable road-ready products and experiences that make a meaningful impact on consumers today.

HARMAN’s ongoing approach to industry collaboration is driven by a belief that no individual entity can accelerate the consumer technology-driven transformation of the automotive industry on its own. Through collaboration across diverse areas of expertise and scaling together, new HARMAN-led collaborations across key industries are powering more content, features and increased vehicle safety and connectivity.

For more information on HARMAN’s latest partnerships, products and the experiences they deliver, visit the CES 2024 media kit.

