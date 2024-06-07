HARMAN Recognized as a Leader in ISG Digital Engineering Services Provider Lens™ 2024 US Study

ISG cites HARMAN leadership for the first time across all four quadrants.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is honored that its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit has been recognized as a leader in the ISG Digital Engineering Services Provider Lens™ 2024 US Study. HARMAN has been recognized in Integrated Customer/User Engagement and Experience, Design & Development, Platform and Application Services, and Intelligent Operations, reinforcing that HARMAN is at the forefront of solutions innovation in the technology industry and commitment to excellence.





“We are honored to receive such high recognition from ISG that underscores our steadfast commitment to nurturing client partnerships, fostering collaboration and addressing the ever-evolving needs of our customers,” said Nick Parrotta, President- Digital Transformation Solutions and Chief Digital and Information Officer, at HARMAN. As a technology leader, we continuously strive to demonstrate our strengths in digital design, personalized experiences, intelligent insights, and cloud optimization to consistently deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

ISG Digital Engineering Services Provider Lens™ 2024 US Study analyzes evolving trends in digital engineering services with a deeper focus on product and service development. It also emphasizes connected and intelligent operations across sectors. The report evaluates providers based on their CX design, platform engineering, aftermarket value delivery and associated competencies.

“Through experience-led, digital-native personalized designs of products and service combinations, HARMAN is not only driving new ideas of design, but their integrated technologies typically run faster operational transformation cycles for U.S. clients,” said Tapati Bandopadhyay, Lead Analyst and Research Partner at ISG. “HARMAN helps clients think in digital-native platform formats for their businesses and operating models, allowing them to pivot quickly and enter new realms of customer support.”

For more information on HARMAN, visit https://services.harman.com/.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique human-centric approach, our team of over 7,000 global employees with their expertise across hardware, software and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for hundreds of clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, Industrial, Consumer and Software being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Through our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next-generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

For more information, contact:

Soumi Bhattacharya



Corporate Communications



Soumi.bhattacharya@harman.com