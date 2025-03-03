HARMAN Presents Ready Aware at MWC: A New Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) Solution Providing Real-Time Contextual Insights for Safer Driving Decisions

HARMAN debuts Ready Aware in Europe at MWC 2025, providing near real-time in-vehicle contextual alerts that offer ‘sight beyond sight,’ enabling safer driving decisions at intersections and a variety of road hazards

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MWC Barcelona 2025 – Automotive technology leader HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., presents Ready Aware at MWC Barcelona 2025. HARMAN Ready Aware is a new, cutting-edge, vehicle-to-cloud software service that provides in-vehicle contextual alerts at the right time to enhance a driver’s situational awareness at intersections and around a variety of road hazards. Robust, scalable, and secure, Ready Aware is now available to OEMs for both new production and existing connected vehicles in North America, Europe, and India.

‘Sight beyond sight’ situational awareness

Ready Aware’s accurate digital approach ensures drivers receive precise, relevant, and near real-time contextual insights for improved situational awareness at intersections and a variety of road hazards. Ready Aware supports more than 15 use cases, alerting drivers to potential hazards including objects on the road and stationary vehicles. It is the first V2N production-ready solution delivering latency sensitive ‘hard braking ahead’ alerts, warning drivers of sudden impending congestion.

By empowering drivers with critical and contextually relevant information, Ready Aware enhances drivers’ awareness even beyond their own line of sight or a car’s onboard sensors, providing ‘sight beyond sight’ situational awareness in order to make safer driving decisions.

Unique analytics engine enhances in-vehicle experience, reducing false positives for road alerts

HARMAN Ready Aware uses data from road hazards, intersections, and connected vehicles to enhance driver’s contextual awareness. Its cloud-based analytics engine leverages digital twins and machine learning to better understand the environment in near real-time and deliver more accurate insights. This creates and associates a confidence score for each individual road hazard that can improve overall precision and reduces false positives, providing data quality assurance and an improved driver experience. HARMAN Ready Aware automates the entire experience, enabling drivers to keep their eyes on the road ahead.

“HARMAN leverages over a decade of vehicle-to-everything expertise to deliver contextually meaningful alerts that help drivers make safer decisions on the road,” says Suman Sehra, Global Vice President, Connectivity Portfolio Management, HARMAN International. “Ready Aware is an innovative and highly scalable solution that is helping OEMs transform their in-vehicle experiences by bringing contextual awareness into the cabin with an accelerated time to market. HARMAN is harnessing the power of connectivity and data analytics to make mobility safer, more intelligent, and contextually aware to support drivers and occupants.”

HARMAN collaborates with HERE Technologies to support new Euro NCAP 2026-compliant road alerts

Announced at MWC 2025, HARMAN and HERE Technologies are working together to develop advanced, direct and cloud-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) driver assistance systems that can support automotive OEM’s compliance with Euro NCAP 2026 driver assistance programs. The road alert use cases will provide advanced alerts for accidents, stationary vehicles, and wrong-way drivers.

“HERE and HARMAN will collaborate to deliver accurate, dynamic road alerts that can improve vehicle safety for drivers and support OEMs in meeting evolving NCAP requirements for connected and software-defined vehicles. Our goal is to support OEMs as they address safety challenges, including informing the vehicle about potential hazards ahead, while accelerating time to market for their products,” says Anssi Saarimäki, Senior Director Product Management, ADAS and Automated Driving Solutions, HERE Technologies.

At MWC 2025, HARMAN and HERE will demonstrate Ready Aware’s support of the current Euro NCAP 2023 speed assist systems requirements, with further Euro NCAP 2026 use cases and DFRS (Data for Road Safety) integration to be added in the near future.

Ease of deployment and scalability

HARMAN Ready Aware is an easy to deploy, scalable, and cost-effective solution that offers several seamless integration options. Ready Aware is hardware agnostic, operates over both 4G and 5G, Android or Linux, and is designed to be future-proof, supporting additional latency-sensitive use cases between vehicles and pedestrians for future upgrades over the cloud.

Ready Aware can be deployed to existing connected vehicles using over-the-air (OTA) updates as well as to new production vehicles. With its V2N architecture and software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach, Ready Aware is highly scalable in terms of both vehicle volume and regions and is available today in North America, Europe, and India.

Ready for integration

Ready Aware also integrates with other HARMAN Ready products for enhanced consumer experiences. For example, Ready Aware comes pre-integrated with the HARMAN Ready Connect 5G Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and is compatible with HARMAN Ready Vision, offering immersive audio and visual cues that deliver the right information at the right time directly in the driver’s line of sight. Ready Aware can also be deployed through Ready Link Marketplace, a unified digital commerce platform for deployment of apps, vehicle features and in-vehicle experiences that allows automakers to unlock recurring revenue opportunities.

Ready Aware is part of HARMAN’s suite of transformative technologies with connectivity at its core being showcased at MWC Barcelona 2025. The company is bringing vehicles to life with connected, intelligent, and empathetic systems that understand and adapt to driver and passenger needs, redefining what it means to drive and ride in a car. With each product designed to work individually and together as integrated solutions, HARMAN is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative, intuitive, and empathetic technologies for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.

Experience HARMAN’s newest products and technologies firsthand at MWC Barcelona 2025 (Fira Gran Via, Hall 4 – Stand 4B45).



