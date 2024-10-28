HARMAN Launches Generative AI Solutions in AWS Marketplace

With the latest introduction of ForecastGPT in AWS Marketplace, HARMAN Enhances Generative AI Solutions Portfolio





STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN Digital Transformations Solutions, a strategic business dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make business technology more dynamic, announced today that ForecastGPT, a sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven forecasting solution that uses advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) fine-tuned on domain-specific multivariate time series datasets, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Designed with a singular focus on predictive analytics, HARMAN ForecastGPT allows for a deeper understanding of complex data patterns and more accurate forecasting without requiring any predefined templates or formulas. Utilizing advanced GPT technology, HARMAN ForecastGPT has reasoning capabilities while providing detailed commentary to explain trends in data. It is designed for businesses that need to make accurate predictions and informed decisions and operate in dynamic and uncertain markets, where demand and supply can vary significantly.

AWS Customers will now have access to ForecastGPT’s predictive analytics directly within AWS Marketplace. HARMAN has provided AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of ForecastGPT within their AWS Marketplace account.

“HARMAN is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enable our clients with differentiated experiences. This is achieved through integrating digital technologies, cloud platforms, mobility, enterprise automation, AI-generated insights, and the Internet of Things (IoT), all supported by scalable IT infrastructures,” stated Dr. Jai Ganesh, Chief Product Officer at HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions. “Our expanding presence in AWS Marketplace underscores this commitment, making it easier for AWS customers to access and procure our advanced technology offerings.”

Key HARMAN offerings available in AWS Marketplace include Large Language Model (LLM) Shield, Quantum Machine Learning based Damaged Vehicle Classification, LLM Studio, Automatic Speech Recognition, Text to Speech Synthesizer, Length of Hospital Stay Prediction, Botnet Detector and more.

ForecastGPT is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on HARMAN services and ForecastGPT, please visit here.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Through our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next-generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Contacts

For more information, contact:

Soumi Bhattacharya



Soumi.Bhattacharya@harman.com