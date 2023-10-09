HARMAN Bolsters its Automotive Cybersecurity Program with New Certification

Company’s Products Now Comply with ISO/SAE 21434 Cybersecurity Standard for Road Vehicles

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinciding with cybersecurity awareness month, HARMAN is taking the next step forward in reinforcing its credibility as a trusted cybersecurity partner across the global automotive industry. Today, HARMAN announced that its cybersecurity management system has been audited in accordance with the ISO/SAE 21434:2021 standard and obtained the certificate of compliance, further strengthening the automotive supply chain for OEM partners.





The certification helps the industry define a structured process to ensure cybersecurity is incorporated into the design of road vehicles and provides a framework for organizations to identify, assess, and manage cybersecurity risks throughout the lifecycle of their products. It plays a crucial role in safeguarding vehicles and vehicle occupants from potential cyber threats, while also promoting a standardized approach to automotive cybersecurity across the industry.

As a technology company with a long-standing heritage in automotive, HARMAN is well-equipped to support OEM partners in complying with the UNR 155 (UN Regulation No. 155), which requires that all OEMs implement a risk-based management framework (CSMS) for detecting and protecting against cyber threats throughout the vehicle cycle. Meeting the highest standards for automotive cybersecurity, HARMAN’s cybersecurity products protect the vehicle and passengers alike, providing OEMs with confidence that their supply chain is secure.

“With cybersecurity consistently being a top priority for new vehicles, HARMAN is committed to delivering products and technologies that have a tangible impact on improving the safety of connected vehicles,” said Huibert Verhoeven, SVP of Intelligent Cockpit at HARMAN. “Through strong collaboration, HARMAN passed the audit and obtained certification for ISO/SAE 21434 compliance, further validating HARMAN’s track record of successfully advancing cybersecurity innovations within new automotive experiences.”

As vehicles become more connected than ever before, leading automakers are in need of solutions that enable them to deliver new experiences while mitigating risks associated with system vulnerabilities, preventing data breaches, and managing threats to the systems’ integrity and safety. Similarly, consumers are increasingly demanding exciting — but safe and reliable — vehicle experiences. HARMAN, with its unique blend of automotive heritage and technology expertise, is the trusted partner of vehicle manufacturers globally, with years of domain expertise.

For more information on HARMAN Cybersecurity, go to https://car.harman.com/solutions/cybersecurity.

