Harlem Globetrotters Unveil Their Corporate-Social-Responsibility Platform With Its ‘Goodwill Ambassador Initiative’ Supporting Education, Health & Wellness, and Community Empowerment

Recognized in 1951 by the U.S. State Department as “ambassadors of extraordinary good will,” the Harlem Globetrotters have been spearheading its goodwill throughout its legendary 97-year history. The organization has now crystalized that idea with the launch of its official CSR program across its three pillars of Education, Health & Wellness, and Community Empowerment.

“As we embark on our 100-year anniversary we listened to the research from our consumers, our partners, and our players and recognized that it’s time for us to formalize the work that we were already leading,” said Dawkins. “By organizing our CSR efforts around the areas of Education, Health & Wellness, and Community Empowerment, we have the opportunity to now partner with like-minded organizations who are in the business of doing good and positively impacting families around the world.”

Microsoft has joined forces with the Harlem Globetrotters to launch a transformative STEM collaboration to advance education and community empowerment within Black and African-American communities. This strategic partnership will introduce basketball-themed programming infused with cutting-edge technology, including AI skilling, serving as an engaging curriculum tool. The initiative seeks to bridge educational gaps and promote growth by developing an interactive game and micro-site hosting a curriculum inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters’ legacy. This alliance will also connect non-profit organizations with the curriculum while celebrating achievements through educational challenges and events.

In addition to Microsoft, the list of inaugural partners to the Harlem Globetrotters’ Goodwill Ambassador Initiative include U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

