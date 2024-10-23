Harbor Science and Arts Charter School Announces Partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Live and On-Demand Tutoring Resources for All Students

Comprehensive Learning Platform Available to Assist Each Student Whenever Needed

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harbor Science and Arts Charter School today announced an exciting partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all district students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the Harbor students or families. The partnership extends from now until June 30, 2030, ensuring students, educators and parents have a rich set of powerful resources for school years to come.





The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic tutoring resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment and Remediation Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

“Access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform provides an invaluable resource for students needing assistance when one-on-one time with their teacher isn’t available,” said Joseph Pierce, Assistant Principal at Harbor Science and Arts Charter School. “We encourage students to leverage live human tutors and the extensive library of live and on-demand classes to deepen their understanding of subjects and explore their passions.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to close learning gaps effectively. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading, and more alongside their peers.

Harbor Science and Arts Charter School families can access the Varsity Tutors for School platform by visiting the Harbor website: Harbor Science and Arts Charter School (hsacs.org). The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About Harbor Science and Arts Charter School

It is the mission of the Harbor Science and Arts Charter School to provide students with a high quality education through a rigorous academic program that infuses character building, physical wellness and the arts. Students will graduate with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in higher learning institutions and have the capability to make a positive contribution to society.

The Harbor Science and Arts Charter School is located in the Upper East Side of Harlem in New York City and primarily serves students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Any child that is a resident of New York City is eligible for enrollment through a lottery process. The school is committed to providing a challenging, rigorous, standards-based curriculum and by drawing upon the most successful practices in education, students at Harbor Science and Arts Charter School are prepared for success while at the school as well as to succeed in higher level institutions (high school, college). In our on-going commitment to support our school so that students meet and exceed standards, our curriculum and instructional practices are systematically assessed and renewed by staff and administration on a consistent basis.

As set forth in our mission statement, the school believes that all students must meet State Standards; however the school understands that many students enter behind grade level and have special needs. The school is committed to providing the resources necessary to bring students to grade level by incorporating a variety of elements into the program, such as the following:

For younger grades, at least two teachers in the classroom at all times.

Smaller class sizes in upper grades (6-8) to ensure student needs are truly met through a modified curriculum and instruction.

Emphasizing basic literacy and numeracy in lower grades (1-3) and devoting at least 60% of academic time to those subject areas.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry-leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: district-assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher-assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats – including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

Contacts

Jeff Pecor



Tailwind Public Relations



206.948.1482



jeff@tailwindpr.com