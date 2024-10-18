HappyCo Announces ‘Centralized Maintenance’ General Availability with Early Adopters Seeing Significant Efficiency Gains

Transforms maintenance response times for residents, reduces administrative roadblocks for teams, and simplifies capital projects planning; experience capabilities live at OPTECH

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HappyCo announced today the official release of Centralized Maintenance, a dynamic suite of AI-driven solutions that automate, optimize, and standardize maintenance operations. Now available to multifamily property management companies across the United States and Canada, including 4.5 million units served by HappyCo’s platform, Centralized Maintenance enables customers to transition to or operate with a fully centralized model. Key features include a unified work assignment board, smart work orders, intelligent inventory management, and capital projects planning.





“HappyCo has been working with industry leaders for over two years to redefine centralized maintenance,” said Jindou Lee, Founder and CEO of HappyCo. “Our initial goal was to challenge the industry status quo of one technician to 100 units. Today, we are seeing customers push toward one technician to 150 units and beyond. While this growing number shows progress, it’s only beginning to scratch the surface of how Centralized Maintenance can optimize resources and efficiency and enhance the resident experience.”

Informed by direct insights from property owners, managers, and technicians across sectors and regions, Centralized Maintenance by HappyCo provides the blueprint for overcoming some of the multifamily industry’s most pressing challenges, such as labor shortage, resident retention, and slowing rent growth. Feature integrations across HappyCo’s entire product ecosystem offer a flexible toolkit that meets customers where they are across the centralization spectrum.

“With Centralized Maintenance, we are now seeing one technician to 170 units. For a campus-style portfolio, that ratio can easily be pushed to 200,” said Mylisa Rostel, Anchor NW Property Group CEO and long-time HappyCo customer. “While every portfolio is different, the ability to collect large volumes of data is a major benefit that remains constant. Centralized Maintenance enables businesses to better understand time and labor allocation, employee and asset performance, and ultimately, maximize revenue and profitability.”

Key features and benefits of Centralized Maintenance by HappyCo include:

Unified Work Assignment Board: Portfolio-wide view of maintenance activities across property management systems for data-driven insights and improved workload balance.

Smart Work Orders: Auto-categorize and prioritize tasks to reduce downtime and ensure consistent service quality for residents.

and ensure consistent service quality for residents. Intelligent Inventory Management: Real-time monitoring of in-unit appliances and warehouse supplies for proactive preventative maintenance.

Capital Projects Planning: Centralized view of maintenance timelines and costs for improved forecasting and resource planning.

“Property management is only going to become more complex as resident expectations, technology, and market conditions continue to evolve,” added Lee. “If you want to stay ahead of the curve and maintain efficient operations without stretching teams, infrastructure, or budgets, the time to centralize is now.”

HappyCo releases Centralized Maintenance on the heels of HappyCo Plugins, an open API marketplace that transforms fragmented point solutions and software systems into a centralized, automated, and tailored operations hub. Attendees at OPTECH can experience the interconnected benefits of HappyCo Plugins and Centralized Maintenance and get a glimpse into future releases, including business intelligence, leasing CRM, and enhanced resident portal.

To learn more, visit happy.co. To schedule a demo at OPTECH, head to happy.co/optech-2024.

About HappyCo

HappyCo is a leading provider of multifamily operations solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services and tools to optimize property management and maintenance workflows. Centralized Maintenance leverages AI and automation to streamline maintenance operations, improve efficiency, and boost resident satisfaction. HappyCo’s commitment to drive innovation and partnership forward with open API integrations helps the multifamily industry thrive in an era of rapid change and digital transformation. HappyCo was founded in 2011 and is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit happy.co.

