Hanesbrands Inc. Strengthens Wipro Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Wipro to provide a range of services including AI, cloud, data and analytics, application management, cybersecurity, and consulting

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WIPRO #AI–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has been chosen by Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, to further drive its digital transformation, business growth, and enhance long term profitability.





Wipro has been a strategic partner for Hanesbrands over the years, working on several business and technology transformation programs. This deal extends the partnership to leverage Wipro’s capabilities in application management, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of the deal, Wipro is responsible for defining the client’s cloud roadmap and supporting the integration of business functions to help Hanesbrands optimize operations. Wipro will also bring in next-gen tools and services to improve the client’s product lifecycle processes and deliver faster time-to-market.

Subra Goparaju, SVP and Chief Information Officer, Hanesbrands Inc. said, “Globally, we are incredibly focused on becoming a digital and data driven enterprise to drive growth and long-term profitability among our iconic brands in the Hanesbrands’ portfolio. Transforming our systems with the latest technology ensures we’re meeting the needs of our customers and consumers around the world. Wipro’s deep understanding of our business and industry, as well as its experience in complex tech transformations, will help us realize our goals and deliver better value to our customers.”

Srini Rajamani, SVP and Head – Consumer & Life Sciences, Wipro Limited said, “Our expertise in delivering similar transformation programs for the consumer industry in the areas of SAP Business Technology Platform and Security Operations, combined with our deep domain experience in the apparel industry in particular, will help Hanesbrands drive innovation and long-term profitability. We look forward to deepening our strong relationship by scaling with agility to include new offerings and technologies that will help Hanesbrands adapt to an evolving business landscape.”

Note: The deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited’s financial results announcement press release, dated October 18, 2023, for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023, with a description of Hanesbrands, but without naming the company.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

