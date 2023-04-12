<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Handle Integrates Payments Technology From Global Leader Fiserv to Offer Construction Specific...
Business Wire

Handle Integrates Payments Technology From Global Leader Fiserv to Offer Construction Specific Solutions

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Handle.com, a leading provider of construction specific credit software, recently announced it will embed payments capabilities from Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, into Handle’s cloud-based software. This integration will enable Handle to provide material suppliers and specialty contractors with a complete platform that combines construction software with secure payment acceptance, all in one place.


Handle’s software powers the largest credit and finance teams in construction. The Handle platform, a technology-based solution for managing credit and payment rights, will integrate with CardPointe® Gateway and other PCI-compliant tools from Fiserv via the company’s ISV payments engine to bring construction payments into the twenty-first century. By protecting cash flow via automated workflows throughout the payment compliance and collection process, Handle helps customers save time and reduce hard costs across multiple departments in their organization.

Construction payments are typically overly complex with multiple parties involved and a plethora of compliance documents, lien waivers, and more needing to be exchanged during the payment process. Handle currently solves the aforementioned and will now be able to streamline construction payment processing as well through the Fiserv integration.

“We decided to partner with Fiserv to help power our payments because of their experience enabling payments for thousands of businesses worldwide,” said Patrick Hogan, CEO of Handle. “By integrating industry-leading payment capabilities into the Handle software platform, we are able to modernize how businesses across our industry manage payments. Our customers can now leverage the power of Fiserv payment technology and industry expertise alongside the power of Handle – facilitating both payment compliance and payment efficiency on every construction project.”

To learn more or to get started taking advantage of this new integration, contact your Handle representative or visit https://www.handle.com/contact-sales/.

ABOUT HANDLE

Handle.com powers the largest credit and finance teams in construction. Fortune 500 material suppliers and contractors trust Handle software on a daily basis to provide their credit and collections departments with an end-to-end solution that saves their staff 10-12 hours per week, per employee. Handle is the new modern technology approach to better manage payments, credit compliance and lien management for construction. Learn more about Handle at handle.com.

Contacts

media@handle.com
800-845-0625

Articoli correlati

Aspen Technology Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it will release...
Continua a leggere

Procore Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PCOR--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Media Alert: Rambus to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Aspen Technology Announces Date of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and...

Business Wire