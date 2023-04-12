Handle Integrates Payments Technology From Global Leader Fiserv to Offer Construction Specific Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Handle.com, a leading provider of construction specific credit software, recently announced it will embed payments capabilities from Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, into Handle’s cloud-based software. This integration will enable Handle to provide material suppliers and specialty contractors with a complete platform that combines construction software with secure payment acceptance, all in one place.





Handle’s software powers the largest credit and finance teams in construction. The Handle platform, a technology-based solution for managing credit and payment rights, will integrate with CardPointe® Gateway and other PCI-compliant tools from Fiserv via the company’s ISV payments engine to bring construction payments into the twenty-first century. By protecting cash flow via automated workflows throughout the payment compliance and collection process, Handle helps customers save time and reduce hard costs across multiple departments in their organization.

Construction payments are typically overly complex with multiple parties involved and a plethora of compliance documents, lien waivers, and more needing to be exchanged during the payment process. Handle currently solves the aforementioned and will now be able to streamline construction payment processing as well through the Fiserv integration.

“We decided to partner with Fiserv to help power our payments because of their experience enabling payments for thousands of businesses worldwide,” said Patrick Hogan, CEO of Handle. “By integrating industry-leading payment capabilities into the Handle software platform, we are able to modernize how businesses across our industry manage payments. Our customers can now leverage the power of Fiserv payment technology and industry expertise alongside the power of Handle – facilitating both payment compliance and payment efficiency on every construction project.”

To learn more or to get started taking advantage of this new integration, contact your Handle representative or visit https://www.handle.com/contact-sales/.

ABOUT HANDLE

Handle.com powers the largest credit and finance teams in construction. Fortune 500 material suppliers and contractors trust Handle software on a daily basis to provide their credit and collections departments with an end-to-end solution that saves their staff 10-12 hours per week, per employee. Handle is the new modern technology approach to better manage payments, credit compliance and lien management for construction. Learn more about Handle at handle.com.

