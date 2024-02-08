Handle.com Receives Investment from Suffolk Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Handle.com, a construction payments software platform, today announced it has raised a significant investment from Suffolk Technologies, the venture capital affiliate of Suffolk Construction, one of the nation’s leading construction entities. This strategic funding round marks a pivotal moment for Handle as it seeks to expand its innovative credit and payment solutions across the built environment.





Suffolk Technologies is renowned for its commitment to funding and accelerating the next generation of companies that address critical challenges within the built environment. With a keen eye for transformative startups, Suffolk Technologies offers not just capital, but a comprehensive ecosystem of support designed to foster growth and innovation. This investment in Handle underscores Suffolk Technologies’ belief in the startup’s potential to make a substantial impact on the construction industry.

“Payment flow in the construction industry is frequently mired with delays and process complexities due to industry fragmentation and local regulations,” said Wan Li Zhu, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Suffolk Technologies. “Handle’s financial technology solution brings a new level of efficiency to the payment and lien management workflows for suppliers and contractors so they can deliver on projects faster.”

As part of the investment, Handle will benefit from Suffolk Technologies’ vast resources, including marketing support, participation in industry events, and curated introductions to key trade partners. This strategic partnership is poised to significantly increase Handle’s visibility and adoption across the construction ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with Suffolk Technologies,” said Patrick Hogan, CEO of Handle.com. “Their unmatched expertise and deep connections in the construction sector will accelerate our mission to secure and streamline construction payments.”

Handle.com is a leading technology company dedicated to simplifying and improving the construction industry’s workflow and efficiency. Handle powers the largest credit and finance teams in construction. Fortune 500 material suppliers and contractors trust Handle software on a daily basis to provide their credit and collections departments with an end-to-end solution that saves their staff substantial time. Handle is the new modern technology approach to better manage online payments, waivers, credit compliance and lien management for construction.

Suffolk Technologies, an affiliate of national contractor Suffolk, is a venture capital platform funding the next generation of companies solving built environment challenges. Led by Managing Partners Wan Li Zhu, Jit Kee Chin, and Puneet Mahajan, Suffolk Technologies invests in early and growth-stage startups transforming the built world across real estate and development, architecture, engineering and construction, property management, and smart cities. Leveraging Suffolk’s expertise and broad network of industry leaders, Suffolk Technologies partners with visionary founders to accelerate industry-wide adoption of breakthrough innovations ranging from pre-product to growth stages. For more information about Suffolk Technologies’ strategy and investments, visit SuffolkTech.com.

