Hammerspace with QStar Expands Global Data Environment to Include Data on Tape

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QStar Technologies Inc, world leader in active archive software for tape libraries, and Hammerspace, orchestrating the Next Data Cycle, have entered into a technology partnership to expand their parallel file system to include all sizes of tape library for medium- and long-term archiving.





“Hammerspace, an innovator in high-performance parallel global file systems, with QStar, adds the final piece of the puzzle with our industry-leading Tape-as-NAS and Tape-as-Cloud software for active archives,” said Riccardo Finotti, CEO of QStar Technologies. “We are very pleased to form this partnership to allow organizations to store their most valuable assets, through Hammerspace, to any tape library using any LTO or proprietary tape drive and media.”

Adding third-party storage support using QStar Archive Manager to include tape greatly benefits high-performance computing, media and entertainment, government and enterprises with large data sets stored on large tape systems to meet economic, power efficiency and ransomware protection goals. Now, data will be accessible via Hammerspace, providing users and applications seamless visibility and standards-based file access across silos to all their data, no matter which storage type or location it is stored.

QStar Archive Manager provides SMB, NFS and S3 protocol options for lowest cost tape library storage for Hammerspace and other enterprise storage vendors, such as Cohesity, Rubrik and HYCU. Archive Manager is a gateway software solution running on Windows or Linux that presents one or multiple file systems or buckets for simple data management to an ever-growing set of tape media.

“When QStar and I co-founded the Active Archive Alliance nearly 15 years ago, the industry was coming together to bring tape data to applications in a standard file format instead of being buried within a proprietary format in a backup file,” said Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing for Hammerspace. “Now, with the partnership with QStar and advancements at Hammerspace, we have taken another massive step forward in putting ALL data to work in a single active global file system, delivering performance, access and collaboration to AI models, applications and users anywhere, using data, everywhere.”

Learn more:

Solution Landing Page: Tape Integration for Hammerspace

Solution Brief: QStar Technologies and Hammerspace

Contacts

marketing@qstar.com

+1 850 243 0900