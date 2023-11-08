Hammerspace Recognized as a Leader in 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for High-Performance Cloud File Storage

Hammerspace ranked as “exceptional” with outstanding focus and execution in hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement—Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the Next Data Cycle, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader and “Fast Mover” in the GigaOm Radar Reports for High-Performance Cloud File Storage and Distributed Cloud File Storage.









Hammerspace will host a webinar on December 5 with GigaOm Field CTO and analyst Darrel Kent to discuss the Radar Report findings.

The reports, authored by analysts Max Mortillaro and Arjan Timmerman, weigh each vendor’s execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate across criteria including product maturity and solution stability, innovation, feature play and cutting-edge functionality, and platform commitment to a comprehensive feature set.

The High-Performance Cloud File Storage report is designed to equip IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements. It states that “Hammerspace provides one of the best global namespace implementations with seamless, policy-based data orchestration for replication and tiering. It has significantly improved its support for high-performance implementations thanks to the acquisition of RozoFS in 2023 as well as innovations in the Linux kernel for a client-based parallel file system architecture for NFS.”

Hammerspace was ranked as “exceptional” with outstanding focus and execution in hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models, as well as a solution for large enterprises and specialty organizations. The analysts also ranked Hammerspace’s Data Orchestration System as “exceptional” in its evaluation metrics for its architecture, scalability, flexibility, efficiency, performance and ease of use. The GigaOm team evaluated fourteen vendors as part of the report.

“We are proud to be recognized by GigaOm for our technology, which allows organizations to take full advantage of the performance capabilities of any server, storage system and network anywhere in the world,” said David Flynn, Hammerspace CEO. “Hammerspace completely revolutionizes traditional unstructured data architectures, delivering the powerful performance needed to free workloads from data silos, eliminate copy proliferation, and provide direct data access to applications and users, no matter where the data was originally generated or stored.”

Hammerspace provides organizations with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral, software-defined file storage and data orchestration solution that can run in any combination of cloud, data center and edge locations to break down storage silos and put data in motion to where it is most valuable. By seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Hammerspace empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.

