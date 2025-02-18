Hammerspace Honored as the Top Data Storage Innovation in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

New Tech Innovation Awards Program Recognizes the Hammerspace Global Data Platform for its Revolutionary Approach to the Management of Data and Storage

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, today announced it has been named a winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s 2025 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards as the “Top Data Storage Innovation.”

The Hammerspace Global Data Platform has been honored for its groundbreaking approach to high-performance, enterprise data and storage management. In today’s landscape, where digital assets can no longer be isolated in data silos, the platform allows organizations to use existing data and infrastructure for AI/DL initiatives along with the original applications and use cases for the data.

The Top Data Storage Innovation award recognizes the data storage solution that excels in providing robust, scalable and high-performance storage capabilities for modern enterprises as requirements for storing data evolve in the AI era or due to other factors.

“AI has created a forcing function for organizations to reassess their IT infrastructure strategies,” said David Flynn, Hammerspace CEO and Co-founder. “Hammerspace is revolutionizing the management of data and storage by delivering the performance needed to keep GPUs and large compute farms busy while breaking down silos in proprietary storage infrastructure. This award underscores the transformative impact our data platform plays in reshaping the future of data use, storage and management.”

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards recognize exceptional achievements in technological advancement, highlighting the diverse contributions of companies and individuals shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology. This technology awards program recognizes the most innovative companies (public, private and startups), visionary leaders and groundbreaking products that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Hammerspace was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"The winners of our inaugural Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards represent some of the boldest thinkers and determined innovators in the tech industry,” said Dave Vellante, Co-founder and Co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Each person, company and product honored has proven that true breakthroughs happen when we dare to challenge traditional conventions and pursue ambitious visions."

The newest update of Hammerspace’s software unlocks a new tier of storage by transforming local NVMe storage on GPU servers into a Tier 0 of ultra-fast, persistent shared storage. By activating previously “stranded” local NVMe storage seamlessly into the Hammerspace Global Data Platform, Tier 0 delivers data directly to GPUs at local NVMe speeds, unleashing this untapped potential. This breakthrough approach redefines both GPU computing performance and storage efficiency.

"Today, we honor excellence across the full spectrum of innovation—from the visionary leaders who inspire us, to groundbreaking products that transform industries, to the companies that make it all possible,” said John Furrier, Co-founder and Co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Our awards program celebrates the courage to think differently, the persistence to overcome obstacles, and the vision to transform bold ideas into real-world impact.”

For more information on SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our Global Data Platform unifies unstructured data across edge, data centers, and clouds. It provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and orchestrates data to any location and any storage system. This eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

