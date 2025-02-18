Hamilton Island Enterprises Selects 11 Agilysys Modern Software Solutions – Including Versa Property Management (PMS) – To Enhance Guest Experiences and Support Operational Efficiencies

-- Long-time Agilysys InfoGenesis POS customer further modernizes guest experiences through unified PMS, booking, spa, golf, and mobile guest self-service software solutions –

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Hamilton Island Enterprises (HIE) has selected a suite of Agilysys hospitality software solutions to further enhance guest experiences and support operational efficiencies across the island.

Located in the Whitsunday Islands in the heart of the world-heritage listed Great Barrier Reef, Hamilton Island is one of Australia’s most sought-after holiday destinations. With a year-round tropical climate, an array of world-class dining and leisure experiences, a vibrant calendar of highly anticipated events and accommodation options ranging from family-friendly holiday homes to luxury resorts, Hamilton Island attracts guests seeking everything from relaxation to adventure.

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering seamless and personalised guest experiences, HIE identified an opportunity to integrate a more flexible and innovative property management system (PMS) to support its diverse operations, improve efficiency, and provide a seamless digital journey for both guest and employees.

Mark Van Santvoort, General Manager of IT for HIE, led the new PMS evaluation, engaging front-line and back-of-house employees, management and industry experts to ensure the selected technology met the needs of both employees and guests.

“Engaging our teams at every level was key to selecting a solution that truly supports our operations and guest experience,” said Mr. Van Santvoort. “Our goal was to implement a cost-effective cloud-native system that is intuitive, adaptable, and enhances both efficiency and service delivery across the island. Also important was procuring a system that was supported by training and support from its software provider,” he added.

Following a rigorous selection process that included detailed discovery sessions with multiple providers, HIE chose Versa PMS from Agilysys, along with 10 complementary solutions in the Versa PMS ecosystem, to enhance operational efficiency and guest services. These solutions will streamline online and call centre bookings for accommodation, golf, spa and activities; improve employee management; and enhance mobile service options, including on-demand mobile food and beverage ordering, digital check-in and check-out; digital marketing and document management, and secure payment handling.

“Through our collaboration with Agilysys, we saw an opportunity to integrate a suite of advanced, best-in-class software solutions tailored to the unique needs of our island operations,” Mr. Van Santvoort said. “By optimising digital interactions and automating repetitive tasks, we are making it easier for our teams to focus on delivering the warm, world-class service for which Hamilton Island is known.”

One of the key advancements of the new system is the ability to manage bookings and payments across various aspects of the business, including accommodation, dining, golf, spa, activities and experiences.

HIE’s selection of Agilysys was strengthened by its longstanding relationship with the Company as a user of the Agilysys InfoGenesis Point-of-Sale (POS) system. “The ability to easily integrate our POS with a next-generation PMS and complementary solutions was a key factor. Agilysys’ proven support and responsiveness reinforced our confidence in this partnership,” Mr. Van Santvoort explained.

“We are proud to partner with Hamilton Island Enterprises in enhancing the guest and employee experience through innovative hospitality solutions,” said Tony Marshall, Vice President and Managing Director, APAC, for Agilysys. “HIE’s commitment to excellence and operational efficiency makes them an ideal partner for leveraging our advanced technology to support their vision for world-class hospitality.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

About Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest integrated island resort, offering a diverse range of accommodation options, from self-catering holiday homes and apartments to luxury hotels, including the six-star qualia and its new boutique hotel, The Sundays opening in April 2025. Guests can enjoy 20 casual and fine-dining restaurants, two spas, a 300+ berth marina, and over 65 tours and activities. Visitors to Hamilton Island can experience the best of Australia’s natural beauty—calm turquoise waters, secluded beaches, fascinating coral reefs, and diverse flora and fauna. The only island in the Whitsundays with its own commercial jet airport, Hamilton Island is easily accessible via short direct flights from major Australian East Coast cities, or boat transfers from the Queensland mainland. www.hamiltonisland.com.au www.qualia.com.au

