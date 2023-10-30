Halteres Associates Wins Nine 2023 MUSE Creative Awards and One 2023 Davey Award

Bioscience consultancy’s media production division awarded for three videos and the “Halteres Presents” podcast

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diagnostics–The MUSE Creative Awards, which honor creative and design professionals, announced their 2023 winners on October 13th, and despite more than 10,000 entries worldwide, the jury panel comprised of more than 60 industry professionals, from agencies including McCann NY and Ogilvy NY, honored Halteres Associates with nine awards across three animated videos they produced over the past year.





“We are honored to be recognized by the MUSE Creative Awards for some of the work we’ve produced for ourselves and our clients over the last year,” stated Managing Partner Rich Thayer. “These videos help us continue our mission to educate the public (including policymakers, funders, governments, and industry participants) while also supporting and elevating the companies and discoveries that enable continued innovations in diagnostics.”

Creative Director Vinnie Urdea accepted the awards on behalf of the media production team at Halteres Associates, a leading bioscience consultancy that provides strategic and tactical services in the areas of diagnostics, medical devices, and life science research to clients of all sizes. Awarded videos include “The Power of Knowing” (4x Platinum in the categories Public Service & Activism, Medical, Animation, and Technology/Science) produced for the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), “NULISA: Unlocking The Proteome” (3x Gold in the categories Medical and Animation, and 1x Silver for Technology/Science) produced for Alamar Biosciences, and “Answering Life’s Most Important Questions” (2x Gold in the categories Consulting and Animation) from their own It’s Not Magic, It’s Diagnostics awareness campaign.

“It was a pleasure to work with Halteres Associates on this animation for our NULISA proteomics platform,” remarked Yuling Luo, CEO of Alamar Biosciences. “It had been difficult to quickly communicate some of the most detailed advantages of our technology, but Halteres helped us to tell our story visually and succinctly, with great care to get the scientific details correct. Having Vinnie (Urdea) and the associates at Halteres on our team gave us exactly the video we were looking for, and it’s been a very effective and useful tool for conveying the value of our technology.”

On October 24th, Halteres Associates was also recognized with a silver Davey Award – which honors work from the best boutique creative agencies, in-house brand teams, small production companies, and independent creators – for “Best Health & Wellness Podcast” for Halteres Presents, their brand-agnostic interview podcast that seeks to provide an impartial perspective on the latest developments impacting medical diagnostics. The podcast, which has featured esteemed guests such as former Minister of Health of Peru Dr. Patty García and renowned science author David Quammen, recently concluded its second season, with Season 3 already in the works.

“We are so pleased to know that our podcast is resonating not only with our dedicated listeners, but with the Davey Award judges as well,” exulted Creative Director Vinnie Urdea, who also accepted the Davey Award on behalf of Halteres Associates. “I am very proud of our team for the recognition they are getting for our video production work as well as for our podcast. We can’t wait to share what else we have in store.”

“The Power of Knowing”: https://youtu.be/oOnESqP_25M, https://youtu.be/ajfKN8itH5Y

American Clinical Laboratories Association (ACLA): https://www.acla.com

“NULISA: Unlocking The Proteome”: https://youtu.be/ZkT4V58dND4

Alamar Biosciences: https://alamarbio.com

“Answering Life’s Most Important Questions”: https://youtu.be/nS-kB5goUfQ

It’s Not Magic, It’s Diagnostics: https://itsnotmagicitsdiagnostics.com

Halteres Presents on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/halteres-presents/id1675559229

Learn more about the MUSE Creative Awards: https://museaward.com

Learn more about the Davey Awards: https://daveyawards.com

About Halteres Associates

Founded in 2002, California-based Halteres Associates, LLC, provides strategic and tactical consulting services to organizations in the areas of diagnostics, global health, medical devices, and life science research. With decades of combined experience and leveraging a robust network of industry professionals across multiple disciplines, Halteres Associates assists organizations with technology creation and applications, product and market development, opportunity and economic analyses, business modeling, and more. Their clients include large multinational companies, global nongovernmental organizations, and emerging industry innovators.

